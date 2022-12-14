Read full article on original website
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks for 2023
Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook
The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
Central Banks Around the World Have Now Given the Markets a Clear Message — Tighter Policy Is Here to Stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
Tyson Foods Stock Slips to Lowest Levels Since November 2020 in Three-Day Losing Streak
Tyson Foods hit a 52-week low in a third-straight down day. Investors are losing confidence in the company amid growing margin pressure and operational issues this year. At least seven major Wall Street firms have "hold" or "sell" ratings on the stock, which is down 30% in 2022. Tyson Foods...
Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves
Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.
Adobe Stock Climbs on a More Profitable Quarter Than Predicted
Adobe maintained its forecast for the new fiscal year. The company's earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter was strong, while revenue was exactly where analysts had predicted. The software company announced a plan to buy hot startup Figma in the quarter. Adobe shares rose 6% in extended trading on Thursday...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
88% of Employers Offer a Roth 401(K) — Almost Twice as Many as a Decade Ago. Here's Who Stands to Benefit
About 88% of 401(k) plans allowed employees to save in a Roth account in 2021, almost double the share a decade earlier, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America. Almost 28% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan made Roth contributions in 2021, up from 18% in 2016. Roth...
