ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Multiple fire departments battle large commercial fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Mich. — Several fire departments responded to a large commercial building fire in Bangor early Saturday morning. A Bangor police officer was on patrol when he saw the fire at the Arlington Trading Post on M-43 near N. Center Street around 4:45 a.m. When Bangor responders arrived, the...
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Schuler's restaurant hosts open house for new apartments

Schuler's restaurant in Marshall hosted an open-house on Thursday to display their new second and third story apartments. Thursday's event gave people a chance to see phase one of the renovation Royal Hotel and Apartments project. "We have put in seven apartments and an elevator into the building. The units...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some students at Kalamazoo Public Schools may be impacted by bus routes cancellations scheduled for Friday. Past announcement: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday. The following routes are expected to be cancelled, according to the district:. Bus 34 - Kalamazoo Central, Woodward, King-Westwood. Bus...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Video captures racist taunt during West Michigan high school basketball game

JENISON, Mich. — Racist taunts coming from Jenison High School's student section has sparked an investigation, according to Brandon Graham, Jenison Public Schools superintendent. A video circulating on social media shows a group of Jenison students in the stands making monkey noises and gestures to a black Wyoming basketball...
JENISON, MI
WWMT

K-Central caps of Jackson Classic with win over Saginaw

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's hard to believe Don would have wanted it any other way. Kalamazoo Christian held off a tough Saginaw team to come away with a 63-61 win in the closing game of the 17th annual Don Jackson Holiday Tournament Saturday, the final of five games on the day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Suspect steals fire truck after reports of disorderly conduct

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect hopped in a fire truck Saturday morning and drove away, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to 15146 16th Avenue around 10:52 Saturday morning for a report of a disorderly person damaging property and pulling fire alarms, deputies said.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy