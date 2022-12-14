Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
WWMT
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
WWMT
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
WWMT
Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
WWMT
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
WWMT
Multiple fire departments battle large commercial fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Mich. — Several fire departments responded to a large commercial building fire in Bangor early Saturday morning. A Bangor police officer was on patrol when he saw the fire at the Arlington Trading Post on M-43 near N. Center Street around 4:45 a.m. When Bangor responders arrived, the...
WWMT
Retiring BCPD Chief Jim Blocker reflects on 26 year law enforcement career in W. Michigan
You could say that Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker had been chasing a career in law enforcement long before he was ever sworn in. Blocker, who is retiring in January, saved a 4 year old boy from being hit by a drunk driver when he was volunteering at a Christian high school in New Mexico.
WWMT
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
WWMT
"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
WWMT
Schuler's restaurant hosts open house for new apartments
Schuler's restaurant in Marshall hosted an open-house on Thursday to display their new second and third story apartments. Thursday's event gave people a chance to see phase one of the renovation Royal Hotel and Apartments project. "We have put in seven apartments and an elevator into the building. The units...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some students at Kalamazoo Public Schools may be impacted by bus routes cancellations scheduled for Friday. Past announcement: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday. The following routes are expected to be cancelled, according to the district:. Bus 34 - Kalamazoo Central, Woodward, King-Westwood. Bus...
WWMT
Close to 500 wreaths laid on graves of veterans at Arlington Hill Cemetery
BANGOR, Mich. — Around 500 wreaths were laid on graves of veterans at the Arlington Hill Cemetery in Bangor Saturday afternoon. The wreaths were laid on the graves as a thank you for their service, according to organizers. The ceremony held was called the 'Official National Wreaths Across America...
WWMT
Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy to graduate
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy are expected to graduate Friday. There are 20 cadets in the current semester-long program and 16 of them were sponsored by the Battle Creek Police Department who are to join the department following the ceremony. Although they...
WWMT
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
WWMT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
WWMT
Video captures racist taunt during West Michigan high school basketball game
JENISON, Mich. — Racist taunts coming from Jenison High School's student section has sparked an investigation, according to Brandon Graham, Jenison Public Schools superintendent. A video circulating on social media shows a group of Jenison students in the stands making monkey noises and gestures to a black Wyoming basketball...
WWMT
K-Central caps of Jackson Classic with win over Saginaw
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's hard to believe Don would have wanted it any other way. Kalamazoo Christian held off a tough Saginaw team to come away with a 63-61 win in the closing game of the 17th annual Don Jackson Holiday Tournament Saturday, the final of five games on the day.
WWMT
Lake effect snow machine back in action heading into the weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It will look a little more like Christmas in West Michigan again after this weekend. Lake effect snow returns to the forecast Thursday night and will continue through at least the first half of Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in advance of the first...
WWMT
Suspect steals fire truck after reports of disorderly conduct
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect hopped in a fire truck Saturday morning and drove away, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to 15146 16th Avenue around 10:52 Saturday morning for a report of a disorderly person damaging property and pulling fire alarms, deputies said.
WWMT
Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say
PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
Comments / 0