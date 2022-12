Caden Davis, a kicker who transferred from Texas A&M, has announced a commitment to stay in the SEC West. Davis, who spent 3 years in College Station, announced on social media that he committed to Ole Miss. The junior from Coppell, Texas, thanked the 12th Man for supporting him and being the best fanbase in college football. But now he heads to Oxford as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO