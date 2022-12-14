Had Mel McNea gotten the job he wanted to get this year, he wouldn’t have been able to go help Scottsbluff’s Regional West Health Services until it finds its next leader. McNea, 67, a former Unicameral candidate and the retired CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, started work Monday as interim CEO of the Panhandle’s largest health care organization.

