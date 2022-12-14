Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff Family has gifts delivered by Santa and Scottsbluff Fire Department
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Charvat family had gifts delivered by the Scottsbluff Fire Department and the Santa Claus on Friday. Santa Claus and the Scottsbluff Fire Department partnered together to deliver toys to the Charvat family after a gift drive has been held for them for the past few weeks.
News Channel Nebraska
Blizzard traps Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train south of Dalton
DALTON - Snow removal efforts to free a stuck Burlington Northern-Santa Fe locomotive and railcars entered another night of work Saturday night south of Dalton. Two trains were parked when a blizzard struck the area on Tuesday, trapping one of the trains in drifting snow. Attempts to free the train with extra locomotives, and other railroad equipment, were unsuccessful.
News Channel Nebraska
Fourth-straight snow day for Sidney, Kimball, Potter-Dix, and Leyton
SIDNEY - A vast and volatile storm system that hurled blizzard conditions across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado led to a fourth consecutive day of canceled classes for area schools. Banner County, Bayard, Creek Valley, Garden County, Haxtun, Kimball, Leyton, Merino, Peetz, Potter-Dix, Sedgwick County, Sidney, and Valley RE-1...
North Platte Telegraph
Mel McNea returns to health care as Scottsbluff hospital’s interim CEO
Had Mel McNea gotten the job he wanted to get this year, he wouldn’t have been able to go help Scottsbluff’s Regional West Health Services until it finds its next leader. McNea, 67, a former Unicameral candidate and the retired CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, started work Monday as interim CEO of the Panhandle’s largest health care organization.
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow removal faces setback
PANHANDLE, Neb. -- Progress made by state and county road crews Thursday have all but disappeared as high winds are moving snow and closing roads again. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs released a statement earlier this morning (Friday, Dec. 16) that roads are again closed in the county. "Any progress...
capcity.news
Reward for information about Moorcroft man’s disappearance climbs to $220K
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s been more than three years since Chance Englebert disappeared from a Nebraska city in 2019, but the family remains more determined than ever to find out what happened to him. Earlier this month, the reward offered for any information that could lead authorities to...
