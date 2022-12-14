Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
Car plows into Mississippi pawn shop, leaving one dead and another injured
One person was killed and another injured when a car plowed into a Jackson pawn shop Friday night. Jackson Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the Capital Pawn Shop on U.S....
WAPT
Single-vehicle accident into Jackson pawn shop kills one, hospitalizes another
Jackson police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that turned deadly on Highway 80 and Lynch Street. According to Jackson police Commander Thompson, a car went into a pawn shop just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Thompson said two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Joseph Randolph...
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
WTOK-TV
MPD needs help finding missing teen
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is in need of the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. Police say 13-year-old Kanella Walk was last seen leaving Magnolia Middle School on November 18. Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black dress with a black...
wtva.com
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police searching for vadalism suspects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized once again. The Meridian Police Department is looking for two men. You can see one man wearing a hoody and one in a t-shirt. The two men were seen driving this gray pickup truck.
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Accidents in Leake County
5:27 a.m. – There was a report of a wreck with injuries on 487 East and Pine Grove Road.
MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
WTOK-TV
Local 12-year-old girl found safe, family thanks all who helped search
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The search for missing 12-year-old Callie Chatham has come to an end. She has been found safe. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, and many volunteers searched for 12-year-old Callie Chatham for several hours Friday afternoon. She was found in...
WTOK-TV
Storm damage in Newton County
HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) -Trees, fences, roofs, and roads all took a massive hit Wednesday evening out in Newton County as several tornados ripped through the area. Thankfully through the quick response of the residents in Newton County there were no injuries or deaths reported. “So I’m in Newton County right...
WTOK-TV
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. Three juveniles have been arrested according to the Meridian Police Department. A Papa John’s Pizza delivery person was robbed at gunpoint at 3420 36th Avenue according to MPD. Police said the suspects took the victim’s car...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:22 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Our weekend remains cold with freezing temperatures going into Sunday morning. The next greatest chance for rain returns Monday and then winter begins on Wednesday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. Saturday, light rain chances begin the day with cloud cover in the morning! Cloud cover will begin to decrease as we get closer to the afternoon. Highs on Saturday fall into the low 50s with Lows falling to the low 30s to upper 20s. Frost and freezing conditions will be possible throughout the South Region.
wcbi.com
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
Comments / 1