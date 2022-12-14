ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfLub_0jiscKta00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school.

Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag.

“Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the weapon,” Drew Druzynski with TPS said in a statement Wednesday.

Teachers, students and other staff members were able to continue the school day “safely and without disruption,” according to TPS.

TPS confirmed the student involved was arrested, and they are encouraging students and families to report any suspicious incidents to their safety hotline at (918)-480-SAFE. The hotline can be called or texted, and reports can be made confidentially and anonymously.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Police: Student Detained Following Fire In Sapulpa High School Bathroom

A student was detained Friday after a fire broke out in a Sapulpa High School bathroom, according to authorities. Sapulpa Police said the fire was contained to just the bathroom, and school staff as well as Sapulpa firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. A student, who is believed to be the...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog

TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

North Tulsa Development Initiative holds holiday party

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Development Initiative hosted a holiday party to celebrate all of those who made their Angel Tree a success this year. NewsChannel 8 spoke with the group's president who says it's a chance to showcase just what a community can do when people work together.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
110K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy