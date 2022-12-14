TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school.

Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag.

“Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the weapon,” Drew Druzynski with TPS said in a statement Wednesday.

Teachers, students and other staff members were able to continue the school day “safely and without disruption,” according to TPS.

TPS confirmed the student involved was arrested, and they are encouraging students and families to report any suspicious incidents to their safety hotline at (918)-480-SAFE. The hotline can be called or texted, and reports can be made confidentially and anonymously.

