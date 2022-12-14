Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'We're putting something up that sparks a bit of conversation' | Portland cleanup team putting up preventative graffiti to ward off vandals
PORTLAND, Ore. — You don't have to go far in Portland to find buildings, walls, and signs covered in graffiti. It's certainly nothing new — but state and local leaders have poured money into the cleanup efforts earlier this year, hoping to lessen the problem. Now a local...
OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront
PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
Channel 6000
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
opb.org
Overdue improvements coming for Portland’s Cully neighborhood, with major input from historically marginalized groups
Long-needed improvements are coming to Portland’s Cully neighborhood. But the exact nature of those changes has changed after the city leaders heard from cyclists of color in the Cully neighborhood. Engineers had been planning to put bike lanes between parked cars and traffic along Northeast Killingworth Street. But advocates...
kptv.com
Semi drives miles through Portland area splashing red dye on other vehicles, road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports...
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
Oregon pedestrian traffic deaths surpass 2021 with a month to go in 2022
Two weeks before starting his freshman year of high school, Eli Gindraux was riding his bike on a Tuesday morning when the driver of an SUV on Powell Boulevard struck him as he crossed the urban highway at 45th Avenue. Eli, then 14, spent eight days in a hospital, where...
Oregon spends millions to attract warehouses that couldn’t go anywhere else
Oregonians pride themselves on shopping local, says Deborah Field, co-owner of a Northeast Portland print shop called Paperjam Press. “I feel like our consumers, at least in Portland, really get it that they need to shop small or we’re not going to be around,” Field said.
KGW
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
$15 million federal grant will launch dam removal project in Milwaukie
The removal of the Kellogg Dam in downtown Milwaukie is now closer to reality. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division this week announced a $15 million grant to pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River. The restored habitat will benefit threatened salmon, steelhead and lamprey.
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Public Health Urges the Community to Act Now to Slow the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County Public Health, along with healthcare providers and health authorities across the state, urge you to wear a mask when in crowded indoor places (such as in the grocery store) and to stay up to date with vaccinations. As the holidays continue to approach, consider changing or postponing gatherings if your family includes young children, older adults, or individuals with underlying conditions.
The Santa Claus of Willamina Avenue
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Let’s go outdoors and discover the spirit of the holiday season that’s alive and well in Forest Grove. You are sure to discover the meaning of the season when you meet the man who embraces a spirit of giving so that others may live.
PDX announces increased airport parking fees
FlyPDX has announced that parking rates will be increasing in 2023.
ohsu.edu
OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon
While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
The city of Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars
PORTLAND, Ore. — People lined up outside the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside in hopes of getting The Club. The line stretched a long way around the building. The Club is a device that locks the steering wheel to keep someone from driving a car away. The city of Gresham held a giveaway for the anti-theft device Saturday afternoon.
Local affordable housing advocates like Wash. governor's spending plan
VANCOUVER, Wash. — This week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made a big announcement, saying that he wants to spend $4 billion over the next six years to build affordable housing in the state. With a shortage of housing there is certainly a need — but the governor will also need voter support to make it happen.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
