ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
PORTLAND, OR
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Oregonian

$15 million federal grant will launch dam removal project in Milwaukie

The removal of the Kellogg Dam in downtown Milwaukie is now closer to reality. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division this week announced a $15 million grant to pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River. The restored habitat will benefit threatened salmon, steelhead and lamprey.
MILWAUKIE, OR
tuhswolf.com

“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon

As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
TUALATIN, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Public Health Urges the Community to Act Now to Slow the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County Public Health, along with healthcare providers and health authorities across the state, urge you to wear a mask when in crowded indoor places (such as in the grocery store) and to stay up to date with vaccinations. As the holidays continue to approach, consider changing or postponing gatherings if your family includes young children, older adults, or individuals with underlying conditions.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KGW

The Santa Claus of Willamina Avenue

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Let’s go outdoors and discover the spirit of the holiday season that’s alive and well in Forest Grove. You are sure to discover the meaning of the season when you meet the man who embraces a spirit of giving so that others may live.
FOREST GROVE, OR
ohsu.edu

OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon

While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The city of Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars

PORTLAND, Ore. — People lined up outside the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside in hopes of getting The Club. The line stretched a long way around the building. The Club is a device that locks the steering wheel to keep someone from driving a car away. The city of Gresham held a giveaway for the anti-theft device Saturday afternoon.
GRESHAM, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy