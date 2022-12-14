ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Got Up & Left': LGBTQ+ Actor Accuses Manager Of Famed LA Restaurant Of Telling Him He Can't Kiss His BF

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
LGBTQ+ actor Drew Droege accused a famed Los Angeles restaurant of shaming his PDA with his boyfriend during their dinner date, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The social media personality detailed a "really sad, disgusting, hateful moment in the middle" of their experience in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, December 13.

"We went to El Compadre in Echo Park. The food and our server were both great. We paid and had a bit of time before catching a show downtown," wrote Droege.

Droege, known for his impressions of actress Chloë Sevigny , said that it took a turn after they finished up their second drinks on Monday night.

"We had our arms around each other and kissed a few times," he wrote. "A manager approached our table and said something to the [effect] of 'you guys can't do that here.'"

"We were confused at first, but then he very firmly stated, 'this is a family restaurant.' I asked if anyone had complained to him, as we looked around and only saw happy straight couples eating, laughing, doing the same thing we were doing," claimed Droege, alleging the manager "threw his hands in front of us and said, 'I don't care if you're the President of the United States, we don't allow your behavior here."

He said they were " genuinely shocked " and "promptly got up and left."

"Ever wonder why gay people often seem nervous?" Droege wrote. "Why do we talk faster? Why do we work so hard to please others and be good little citizens in the world?"

"I will never be back. I encourage you all to find another place too. Also after this happened to us, we went outside and made out in their parking lot," he concluded.

El Compadre later took to their official Instagram account with a now-deleted statement, according to Out.com , claiming that they were investigating and "stand with the LGBTQ+ community."

The restaurant said they "hold no space for intolerance, hate, or unjust treatment of our beloved guests regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, or status."

"Please give us time to seek out what happened, gather more information, and take appropriate action," they continued. "We will update you soon."

Comments / 525

spartyrick
3d ago

get it thru your head nobody wants to be out at a restaurant and see two dudes kissing especially if they are with their family,keep it for behind closed doors

Reply(96)
374
The Big Ox
3d ago

why can't they understand that just because THEY are comfortable with their sexuality not everyone else is. it's just called being aware and respectful

Reply(14)
152
Rozza Linda
3d ago

Why do they need to do that? I mean can they wait? I’m sure there were kids around. I don’t really kiss my boyfriend in public for the exact same reason it is not I can’t but I rather not specially when kids might be looking. There’s time for everything besides your mouth is full of food so gross.

Reply(20)
132
 

