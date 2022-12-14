Read full article on original website
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan unemployment agency will stop collecting from people it claims were overpaid benefits
Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency will suspend collections from people it says it overpaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new policy starts next week. The agency agreed to halt collections as part of an ongoing lawsuit, which claims the state forcibly collected benefits from people it says were overpaid without giving them a chance to contest that finding. The suit says that violates the due-process rights of people who were subject to collection.
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
EITC boost, retirement tax repeal: Whitmer eyes priorities for first few months of 2023
LANSING, MI — Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and repealing taxes on retirees’ pensions might end up being two of the first things tackled in the first six months of 2023, if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has anything to say about it. Democrats will lead both the Michigan...
Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Poll: Voters say Michigan is on right track but economy isn’t
Michigan voters said the state as a whole is on the right track for the first time in nearly two years but believe the economy is on the wrong track, primarily due to high inflation, according to a new statewide poll. Respondents listed gun-control bills as a top priority for...
WLNS
Consumers Energy wants land for solar
WWMTCw
Meijer becomes first retailer to use all-electric Freightliner semitruck in cold weather
LANSING, Mich. — As some auto manufacturers pivot to a more environmentally-focused future, more businesses are in the process of deciding how they want to get involved. On Thursday, Grand Rapids, Mich.-headquartered supermarket chain Meijer announced it had become one of the first retailers in the nation to make all-electric semitrucks part of their fleet, in what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed a "critical step toward cutting carbon emissions."
Whitmer: Grants awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan homes, rentals
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to support the construction of 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the number of housing units for residents in six counties.The funding comes from the Missing Middle program, which is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). This program uses federal resources from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide funding to developers investing, constructing, and rehabbing properties.According to a news release from the governor's office, the awarded grants will reduce the cost the renter or buyer will have to pay. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to...
traverseticker.com
Whitmer Signs Housing Bills Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills into law this week that leaders say could provide a major boost to communities trying to build more workforce and attainable housing. Senate Bills 362, 364, 422, and 432 were “crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development...
Food banks in MI struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government
Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table.
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
WLUC
Meijer reveals two new all-electric semi-trucks
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Meijer to unveil two of the chain supermarket’s new all-electric semi-trucks. According to DTNA Vice President of eMobility Rakesh Aneja, the batteries and electric drive systems for Meijer’s new electric trucks were built in Detroit by United Auto Workers union employees.
Staying healthy amid Michigan’s winter battle with COVID-19, RSV, and the flu
The next few weeks will be telling in Michigan’s winter battle with COVID-19 and the flu, says Dr. Anurag Malani, infectious disease lead for COVID-19 response at Trinity Health of Southeast Michigan.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
Detroit News
Insider: Voters in poll see gun restrictions as priority for new Legislature
Lansing — Michigan voters want the Democrat-controlled state Legislature to prioritize policies aimed at combating gun violence, according to a poll released Thursday by the Detroit Regional Chamber. In the Nov. 8 election, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the state House and Senate for the first time in 40...
WILX-TV
Michigan received over $1.6M in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday that the USDA is investing $285 million in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural America, and combat climate change. They are also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to spur further investment.
To The Point: Whitmer, Gilchrist, State Sen. Nesbitt
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 17.
Midterm election recount concludes, Whitmer sets sights on 2023: Your guide to Michigan politics
“Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Lansing,. not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The Silver Bells were hung by the Capitol with care,. Following one of the lamest lame ducks out of the state legislature in recent memory, things have been much quieter in Michigan’s capital city than was expected this holiday season. Even so, MLive’s political team has remained steadfast in pursuing coverage of all things state government.
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer: Michigan needs to fix lobbying ‘loopholes’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday said Michigan needs to “look at loopholes” in lobbying policies that arguably contributed to concerns that House Speaker Lee Chatfield improperly used his lobbying and campaign donor connections to fund lavish travel. The Attorney General’s office is investigating the Republican former Speaker and that investigation involves other “high level” state officials, lobbyists and governmental appointees, according to a public transcript of a November court hearing. “I don’t even know how to phrase it, to be honest. Scandal? alleged?” Whitmer said. “. . . I also know that there’s probably a lot of stuff none of.
5 things to know about Michigan as a climate haven
In a warming world, Michigan stands out as a relative winner. With protection from the Great Lakes, Michigan will be spared from some of the worst effects of climate change, including extreme drought, intensifying hurricanes and wildfires.
