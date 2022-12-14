(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to support the construction of 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the number of housing units for residents in six counties.The funding comes from the Missing Middle program, which is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). This program uses federal resources from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide funding to developers investing, constructing, and rehabbing properties.According to a news release from the governor's office, the awarded grants will reduce the cost the renter or buyer will have to pay. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO