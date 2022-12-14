Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Carmel business owner: monopolized hospital systems are major contributing factor to rapidly rising health care costs
WLFI.com
Winter commencement marks Mitch Daniels' last as Purdue President
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday marks the last commencement for current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. Graduates once again flipped their tassels at Purdue University at Elliott Hall of Music. Winter commencement began at 9:30 a.m. for undergraduate, professional and masters programs. Yadira Santiago Banuelos is one of...
Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in US for third time
For a third time, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in the country by the USA Today.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Lebanon City Council votes to annex 5,000 acres for innovation park
LEBANON, Indiana — The Lebanon City Council voted Monday to annex 5,000 acres for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research district. The Boone County Commissioners issued a statement on the annexation vote, which reads in part:. "We have been cognizant of the potential impacts to the rural and agricultural...
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
Lung cancer drug developed by Purdue researcher approved by FDA
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A drug developed by a Purdue University researcher to help doctors identify cancerous tumors during lung surgery has been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration. The approval from the FDA was announced Friday afternoon. The drug, developed by PU researcher Phil Low, is called Cytalux. According to Purdue, […]
WLFI.com
Ex-Wabash Township trustee 'vindicated,' considers back pay after convictions reversed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ex-Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising says she feels vindicated after the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned her 21 felony theft convictions. Teising stayed in Florida and other faraway places for nine months of her term. Prosecutors argued she forfeited her position and stole from...
Naloxone vending machine now in place at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library
The vending machine can hold 300 doses and is the first Naloxone vending machine in the state to be located inside a public library.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
What is the difference in funding for typical foster care placement and relative/kinship placement?
In Indiana, typical foster home placements and what are known as relative or kinship placements are offered different financial resources and supports. A listener in Lafayette wanted to know more about why there are differences in funding. Brenda Chapin is the vice president of program administration for The Villages, a...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
WLFI.com
Police: West Lafayette couple scammed out of $20K
A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police. A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police.
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
WLFI.com
Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project. The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets. Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets. Crews will...
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
