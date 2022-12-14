ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Winter commencement marks Mitch Daniels' last as Purdue President

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday marks the last commencement for current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. Graduates once again flipped their tassels at Purdue University at Elliott Hall of Music. Winter commencement began at 9:30 a.m. for undergraduate, professional and masters programs. Yadira Santiago Banuelos is one of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Lebanon City Council votes to annex 5,000 acres for innovation park

LEBANON, Indiana — The Lebanon City Council voted Monday to annex 5,000 acres for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research district. The Boone County Commissioners issued a statement on the annexation vote, which reads in part:. "We have been cognizant of the potential impacts to the rural and agricultural...
LEBANON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Lung cancer drug developed by Purdue researcher approved by FDA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A drug developed by a Purdue University researcher to help doctors identify cancerous tumors during lung surgery has been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration. The approval from the FDA was announced Friday afternoon. The drug, developed by PU researcher Phil Low, is called Cytalux. According to Purdue, […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
ROCHESTER, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project. The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets. Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets. Crews will...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
AVON, IN

