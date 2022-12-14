ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA is looking to answer a crucial question about global warming

By Joshua Hawkins
 4 days ago
Image: MARIMA/Adobe

NASA is launching a new mission this week that will try to answer one of the most crucial global warming questions scientists have about our planet: At what point will the Earth’s oceans stop trapping excess heat and begin releasing it?

The answer to this question has eluded scientists for decades, as the threats of climate change have only continued to grow. Now, though, with the ice shelves closer to melting than ever, and rising sea levels seemingly coming no matter what we do, NASA is launching a massive survey of Earth’s oceans, lakes, and rivers.

The space agency says that this mission, which will be conducted with the Swot satellite (short for surface water and ocean topography), will be the first of its kind to fully register and collect data on all of the Earth’s surface water supply. It’s an unprecedented mission that will not only give us more insight into our oceans but could also help us tackle global warming issues in the future.

There’s no doubt that the Earth’s global temperature is rising. NASA shared an intriguing gif on the planet’s rising temperatures not that long ago, giving a good overview of how that temperature has changed over the centuries. If we can answer this crucial global warming question and learn more about Earth’s natural climate change deterrents, perhaps we could also find new ways to slow down the rising temperatures.

The thing that really makes this mission so impressive, though, is how much data Swot will be able to capture as it tries to answer this lingering question. Further, if we can learn more about how the ocean traps the excess heat, we could find a way to replicate it, or at the least stop the oceans from becoming overloaded with excess heat to the point of releasing it all.

Related
BGR.com

Perseverance slammed by Martian dust devil – here’s what it sounded like

Perseverance has been exploring the surface of Mars for several months now, encountering tons of interesting things. While many are excited about the prospects the Mars sample return will yield, a new video shared along with a paper has astronomers gasping as footage from September of 2021 shows Perseverance being slammed by a Martian dust devil.
ZDNet

Forget the Moon, NASA's next big mission is a lot closer to home

2022 has been a huge year for NASA -- it launched the Artemis moon mission, saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope, smashed into an asteroid, and more -- but the year isn't over yet. In the next few days, NASA and its partners are due to launch a mission that will give humanity its best look yet at nearly all of the water on the Earth's surface.
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Why the Fusion Breakthrough Could Make Climate Change Worse

Thinking fusion is a miracle for climate change could make us apathetic about the problem. While fusion could be the energy of the future, a new breakthrough does not guarantee that reactors are coming; we need to cut emissions now. Nuclear power could replace fossils now, but human ignorance won't...
Gizmodo

Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH

A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
The Verge

A plasma physicist explains what’s next after this week’s nuclear fusion breakthrough

Tammy Ma was about to board a plane at the San Francisco International Airport when she got the call of a lifetime. She’s a plasma physicist at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), the world’s largest and most energetic laser. An experiment at the facility had just accomplished a breakthrough in nuclear fusion that scientists have been trying to achieve for decades.
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Findings in “Little” Big Bang Experiment Leaves Physicists Baffled

A temperature not seen since the first microsecond of the birth of the universe has been recreated by scientists, and they discovered that the event did not unfold quite the way they expected. The interaction of energy, matter, and the strong nuclear force in the ultra-hot experiments conducted at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) was thought to be well understood. However, a detailed investigation has revealed that physicists are missing something in their model of how the universe works. A recent paper detailing the findings appears in the journal Physical Review Letters.
BGR.com

NASA just launched a satellite to search for ice on the Moon

This weekend, NASA launched a small satellite that will journey to the Moon and search for ice on the Lunar surface. The satellite, called the Lunar Flashlight, successfully communicated with NASA flight control on December 11, after launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The small satellite, or SmallSat, is now on a four-month-long journey to seek out surface water ice on the Moon.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Scientists may have discovered two water worlds

Two planets that astronomers discovered on the Kepler mission may not be the rocky, Earth-like bodies that we originally believed. Instead, a new study suggests that they could be two water worlds, and that they are less dense than astronomers originally posited. What’s intriguing about these worlds is that they...
BGR.com

New study proposes building space stations inside asteroids

It’s possible that we could build space stations inside of asteroids sometime in the future. At least, that’s what a new study published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences seems to suggest. The study proposes that asteroids like 16 Psyche could provide ample room for habitats while protecting them from harmful radiation.
BGR.com

The laws of physics don’t actually exist, according to this physicist

The laws of physics do not exist, a theoretical physicist named Sankar Das Sarma argues in a new column published by New Scientist. While we define the laws as the “ultimate laws” of our universe, Sarma says they are merely working descriptions, and that they are nothing more than mathematical equations that match with parts of nature.
The Jewish Press

Discovery on Par with Kumaran Scrolls: King Hezekiah’s Inscriptions

Archaeologist Prof. Gershon Galil on Wednesday night revealed on Channel 14 what they believe to be one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all time in Israel, which they say presents a breakthrough in the study of the history of Israel in the biblical period. As Prof. Galil put...
BGR.com

James Webb image unveils young stars developing in the Carina Nebula

The Cosmic Cliffs were one of the first James Webb images that we were given when NASA’s newest space telescope started sharing photos and data. Now, though, a revisit of that iconic image shows that there is more to it than we might have previously believed. In fact, NASA says that the image showcases several young stars in the earliest stages of their formation.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds

Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
BGR.com

Gravitational waves could let us see into black holes one day

When you think of the mysteries of the universe, it’s hard not to think of black holes. Despite even going so far as to capture an image of a black hole, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about these stellar enigmas. Luckily, that could change in the future, as scientists believe gravitational waves could let us see into black holes as they merge together.
BGR.com

BGR.com

