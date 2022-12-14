ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Twitter is shutting down Revue, the company’s Substack competitor

By Joe Wituschek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mFNL_0jisbpmY00
Image: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Twitter is getting out of the newsletter game.

In an email to writers and readers, Twitter announced today that it will be shutting down its newsletter platform, Revue, in the coming month. Reports have predicted its demise for over a month now but, according to the company, the service will officially shut down on January 18, 2023.

We’ll cut to the chase: from January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account. On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted. This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you.

The company says that you do have some time to take care of what you may need to get off the platform. It says that users will be able to “download your subscriber list, past newsletter issues, and analytics” before that date.

The company says that it will cancel any paid subscriptions to newsletters on December 20th, so if you run a paid newsletter on the platform, you’ll likely want to take care of a migration within the next few days.

If you run a paid newsletter, on December 20, 2022 we will set all paid subscriptions to cancel at the end of their billing cycle. This is to prevent your subscribers being charged for Revue content after the point where it is no longer possible to send newsletters from Revue.

Revue was acquired by Twitter in January 2021 as a way for the company to take on the newsletter business. It offers writers and publishers the ability to create and distribute newsletters with direct integration through the social media platform. However, the service never gained significant adoption and has failed to compete with other established newsletter platforms such as Substack and Mailchimp.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

YouTube is coming for the comments section

We’ve all experienced our share of problems in the comments section on YouTube. From bots to spammers looking to defraud unsuspecting users with fake giveaways and crypto scams, the comments section on the platform has always had its issues. YouTube seems to be fed up with the problem and...
BGR.com

Google won’t risk its reputation to launch a ChatGPT rival

The ChatGPT chatbot, which went viral a few days ago, is an artificial intelligence (AI) software that teases what the future has in store for us when it comes to language models. ChatGPT wasn’t made by Google, but nobody would blame you if you assumed as much. Regardless, Google...
BGR.com

How to use Notes, Instagram’s new messaging feature

This week, Instagram announced a number of new features, including a new tool that will make it easier to recover a hacked account. That’s a feature you’ll hopefully never have to use. But Instagram also has new features you might want to use regularly, such as Notes. Instagram...
BGR.com

Instagram’s new tool makes it easier to recover hacked accounts

Having to deal with hacked accounts has become a frustratingly common occurrence in recent years. How often do you log on to Facebook and see a bizarre post or message from a friend or family member, only to discover the account has been compromised? Unfortunately, hackers are frequently one step ahead, which may explain why Instagram just launched a new tool to make it easier for users to recover their hacked accounts.
The Hill

UN human rights chief calls on Musk to respect free speech

United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk urged Twitter CEO Elon Musk to respect users’ free speech rights in response to the suspension of a number of prominent tech journalists from the platform. Volker Türk, the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, weighed in after Musk polled users and lifted the suspensions of journalists the…
TheDailyBeast

NYT Readers Shocked by Sunday Crossword Puzzle That Resembles Swastika

Readers of The New York Times got a surprise this weekend when they flipped past the Sunday crossword puzzle—with many online noting that the puzzle’s design bore a striking resemblance to a Swastika. Others also noted the inopportune timing of the strangely designed page: Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a coincidence not lost on many of the newspaper’s critics. “What the hell, @nytimes?” one user wrote on Twitter. Even Donald Trump Jr. got a few punches in, writing: “Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this as the crossword puzzle.” For its part, the Times denied that anyone intentionally designed the suspicious-looking image. “Yes, hi. It’s NOT a swastika. Honest to God,” The New York Times Games account wrote on Twitter. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, ‘Hey! You know what would look cool?’"Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Apple’s bottom line won’t be impacted by third-party app stores

In an effort to comply with a somewhat controversial European Union law, Apple will reportedly allow third-party app stores on the iPhone and iPad beginning in 2024. This is something of a jarring revelation, given that Apple has historically managed the App Store with an iron fist and a discerning eye. Apple, in stark contrast to Google, manually approves every app in the App Store. What’s more, Apple in the past has shown no qualms about going to court to prevent third-party app stores from infiltrating its platform.
BGR.com

Navigating your Google Home devices on Wear OS just got easier

If you live in the smart home world of Google Home and have a smartwatch that uses Wear OS, Google has a handy update for you. Today, Made by Google took to Twitter to announce the latest update to the Public Preview of the Google Home app for Wear OS. The update includes a new list view, the ability to control devices not yet assigned to a home, and faster load times for the app:
BGR.com

Twitter reportedly considering mandatory personalized ads and location sharing

Twitter’s chaotic days under Elon Musk are far from over if a new report about the CEO’s plans for the social network is accurate. Musk’s Twitter reportedly plans to make a few significant changes to its term of service to improve its financials. Twitter is looking at making personalized ads mandatory and taking a similar stance for location sharing.
CNET

Verizon Is Expanding Its $25 Home Internet Offer to Its Older Plans

Verizon is getting a bit more aggressive with its attempts to grow its home internet base. On Friday the carrier will be expanding its offer that drops the price on its 5G Home Internet and 4G LTE home internet options to as low as $25 per month to more customers beyond those who subscribe to its latest and most expensive unlimited options, CNET has learned.
New York Post

Harry and Meghan teased for calling each other ‘H&M,’ panned as ‘biggest ick’

The nickname game has become a royal pain.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who once bore the title of His and Her Royal Highnesses — are being mercilessly teased over the doting names they gave each other, “H” and “M.” UK lawyer and broadcaster Andrew Eborn was among those astonished at the lovey-dovey nicknames unveiled during the latest Netflix documentary episodes — joking on GB News Thursday, “There were a number of revelations in this — not least of which is that Harry’s really called H.” The one-letter tags aren’t exactly new: Meghan used it at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

This polite chatbot managed to get a Comcast subscriber a discount

Dealing with internet service providers’ customer support is a nightmare, especially when it comes to big corporations. But what if you didn’t ever have to fight with a customer representative again? What if there was a polite chatbot so good at impersonating humans that it could get a better deal from a company like Comcast than you ever could?
BGR.com

Microsoft is bringing Teams into Outlook

Microsoft is making another move to make more people want to use Teams, the company’s Slack competitor. As reported by The Verge, the company has revealed that Microsoft Teams, the popular chat and collaboration platform from Microsoft that has been a rival to Slack since its launch, is coming to Outlook calendar.
BGR.com

Get 40% off Beats earbuds at Amazon right now

We’re always on the lookout for great deals on headphones and earbuds. Earbuds can be easier to wear and allow you to move around your daily life without having to store large headphones. Beats is one of the most popular headphone brands on the market today, and Amazon has a huge Beats earbuds sale that you have to check out.
BGR.com

macOS Ventura 13.2 adds ‘Rapid Security Response’ updates

After testing Rapid Security Response updates with iOS 16.2 beta cycle, Apple is doing the same with macOS Ventura 13.2, which is currently in beta. This feature provides quick security patches without the need to install a full version of the operating system. With iOS 16.2 beta cycle, Apple released...
BGR.com

BGR.com

352K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy