Security guard fatally shoots man in Sacramento; homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal weekend shooting in which a security guard shot a man during a struggle at a Sacramento shopping center.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, just north of Fruitridge Road in the Lawrence Park neighborhood. A small strip mall shopping center is located there with a furniture store, a money exchange business and a cigarette store, however, police did not say where the shooting occurred.

A security guard was involved in “a physical altercation” with a man and shot the man during the struggle, the Sacramento Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

Because of the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded and took over the investigation, looking for evidence at the scene, canvassing the area for witnesses and conducting interviews.

Police said the man wounded in the shooting was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died from his injuries Tuesday.

Investigators have not arrested the security guard. The Police Department has not released the security guard’s name nor did the agency indicate who the security guard was working for that night.

Police said on Wednesday that the investigation remained active.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man fatally wounded in the shooting after his family has been notified.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 . Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app .