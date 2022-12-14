Read full article on original website
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told Fox 47 on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. On the...
Q&A: Comedian Charlie Berens previews UW commencement address
MADISON, Wis. — Comedian Charlie Berens is set to bring his uniquely Midwestern humor to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s winter commencement this weekend. Fox 47’s Brady Mallory and Charlotte Deleste caught up with Berens this week to preview his commencement address. This interview has been lightly edited...
MPD Chief looking forward to new approach to policing in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — After summer success with fewer shots fired and stolen cars in Madison, police chief Shon Barnes says his department is moving forward with a new way of policing next year. Statistics from this past summer showed a 5% reduction in stolen cars and a 21% reduction...
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city. The Madison Police Department says it is working with the UW-Madison Police Department to identify the person, who was seen vandalizing the UW Hillel Foundation building, the Lowell Center, and an E-bike station last week.
Madison, state leaders break ground on city's bus rapid transit system
MADISON, Wis. — City and state leaders on Thursday broke ground on Madison’s first bus rapid transit line set to connect the east and west sides, one of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s key initiatives since assuming office. The push for rapid transit has been decades in the making,...
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks — including possible fines for using too much. City officials say the change is designed to keep sidewalks safe while also...
Former Sooners quarterback Nick Evers transfers to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell may have just found his new starting quarterback. Nick Evers (pronounced EV-ers, not like Wisconsin’s governor EE-vers) announced Saturday that he would join the Badgers from Oklahoma. The move comes just a week after Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he would leave the program.
Power knocked out for thousands after thick, heavy snow overnight
MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of people are without power Thursday after several inches of heavy snow fell overnight. MG&E’s outage map reported more than 1,000 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday, including larger outages near the Arboretum, the far west side of Madison, Shorewood Hills, and Middleton.
'I'm honored': Madison mayor tapped as next chair of U.S. Climate Mayors
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has been tapped as the next leader of Climate Mayors, a bi-partisan network of hundreds of U.S. mayors who work to prioritize climate solutions within their cities. The group announced Wednesday that Rhodes-Conway will serve as the 2023 Chair, alongside vice-chairs Mayor...
Parents charged in child's overdose death to stand trial in fall 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A man and woman charged with child neglect after their baby overdosed on fentanyl last year will stand trial in the fall of next year, court records show. Derrick Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey Kindschy, 32, both of Madison, face a felony charge of neglecting a child where the consequence is death as a party to a crime.
