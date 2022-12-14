ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri top lawmaker reacts to Royals’ proposal for downtown stadium

By Jonathan Ketz
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoynf_0jisbRnE00

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Future State Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says he has not talked to any lawmakers or the Kansas City Royals about their push for a new stadium .

“We want to do everything we can to support what they’re doing,” Rowden said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday. “I’m not from Kansas City obviously, but downtown ballparks generally bring a lot of vibrance and a lot of excitement to the downtown areas which I think can be a good thing for anybody.”

Royals host first public meeting on downtown stadium

Previously, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman had said they had planned to ask the state to help fund their $2 billion new ballpark and district.

“I think there’s a lot of information that’s left to be determined,” Rowden said. “But we want to try to find the balance between supporting the teams and supporting the institutions and entities that are doing a lot to bring jobs and economic activity to Kansas City and St. Louis, so we’ll try to figure out what that balance is.”

In 2002, the St. Louis Cardinals, city of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Missouri agreed to finance a new ballpark for the Cardinals.

“For me, it’s just way too early to know exactly what the logistics are,” Rowden continued.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was not able to attend the public meeting the Royals put on Tuesday night.

KC-area workers’ unions respond to proposed Royals stadium move

“If they are interested in having a conversation about moving the stadiums with no increased cost to the taxpayers, that’s great,” Lucas said Wednesday. “I don’t necessarily believe that that’s what the long-term item is.”

He says if the team’s interested in asking the state and city for money, along with asking Jackson County voters to extend the 3/8ths cent sales tax past 2031, he says there will be a lot more questions of the team.

“I’m going to wait until they answer a whole heck of a lot of them before we’re stepping in on what the city is or is not doing,” Lucas continued.

The Royals have not shared how much public money they think they’d need to build their ballpark district.

Looking at potential downtown Royals stadium sites of past and present

“Last night John said a significant part of the stadium capital would be private and that the district development would be mostly if not all private,” Kansas City Royals Vice President of Communications Sam Mellinger said in an email to FOX4 Wednesday.

When it comes to what the Chiefs want if the state was able to give the Royals money, Rowden said lawmakers will cross that bridge when they get there.

“I think you could probably hypothesize a whole host of ways that this thing could go,” Rowden continued.

“But until you have the conversations with them, figure out what the ask is, ya know what the realistic possibilities are for the state to be a partner or not, I think everything else is just trying to come up with scenarios that may or may not happen.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Famous actors from Missouri

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today

Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
JOPLIN, MO
KCTV 5

Parents react to Olathe Public Schools' rolling bus blackouts

Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute

August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
KANSAS CITY, MO
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas

The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy