Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Shreds Crawford's Win Over Avanesyan: "He Ain't Trying To Fight Anybody"
Although they compete in two separate weight classes, that hasn't stopped both Jermell Charlo and Terence Crawford from fulminating in the public eye. Crawford, 35, has essentially placed a target on the back of the current undisputed titlist at 154 pounds and believes that at some point, the two will eventually square off in the center of the ring. While Charlo welcomes Crawford's challenge, the truculent star has noticed a pattern of sorts.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
The Ring Magazine
Cecilia Braekhus scores rust-shaking decision over Marisa Portillo
Former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus got back in the win column with a six-round unanimous decision over Marisa Portillo on the Raul Curiel-Brad Solomon undercard on Saturday in Commerce, California. The pedestrian junior middleweight bout was the first time the 41-year-old veteran had fought since losing her rematch with...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
The Ring Magazine
Chris Billam-Smith flattens Armend Xhoxhaj to keep title fight alive
The Ring’s No. 10 cruiserweight contender Chris Billam-Smith kept alive hopes of a shot at the IBF champion Jai Opetaia with a stunning fifth round knockout of German-based Kosovan Armend Xhoxhaj. Billam-Smith, 32, is 17-1, and he lit up the Bournemouth International Centre with a thunderous finish and now...
Ryan Garcia to Forgo Tune-Up Fight in Preparation for Gervonta Davis
Davis-Garcia is one of boxing’s most anticipated matchups.
Boxing Scene
Uzcategui: I Want To Fight Benavidez, Plant; Benavidez Will Win Their Fight By Knockout
LAS VEGAS – Jose Uzcategui hasn’t given up on the possibility of finally fighting David Benavidez. They were supposed to headline a “Showtime Championship Boxing” card 13 months ago in Benavidez’s hometown of Phoenix, but Uzcategui tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and was replaced on barely two weeks’ notice by Kyrone Davis. The unbeaten Benavidez and Uzcategui were tentatively scheduled to box again next month, but Benavidez instead took a higher-profile fight with rival Caleb Plant, who defeated Uzcategui to win the IBF super middleweight title in January 2019.
The Ring Magazine
Erik Bazinyan to face Alantez Fox on February 2 in Montreal
Eye of the Tiger Management has planned out its 2023 schedule. Headlining their February 2 card will be super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan, who is ranked No. 7 by The Ring, facing Alantez Fox in a 10-round bout at the Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada. Also on the card...
The Ring Magazine
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov enjoying the perks of victory, targeting Cordina next
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov shakes hands with Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali. (via Instagram) Rakhimov, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 130 pounds, is proud to be finally holding a world title after drawing with then-IBF ruler Joseph Diaz in February 2021. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a...
MMA Fighting
‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green
Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year. Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.
The Ring Magazine
Frank Martin beats Michel Rivera in becoming new player at lightweight
Frank Martin keeps it simple, like his promoter, unified welterweight titlist Errol Spence Jr. Keep your head down, your mouth shut, work hard and fight. It’s that easy to succeed in boxing and Martin, the lightweight southpaw, proved it Saturday night against previously undefeated Michel Rivera. Martin, The Ring’s...
The Ring Magazine
The Inner Sanctum: Thomas Hauser’s latest book gives rare glimpses of boxing life
Author Thomas Hauser is what I call a “Q-and-Q” writer, a reference to the prodigious quantity of copy he has produced during his distinguished career, much of which deals with boxing, as well as the quality of his prose, which is uniformly excellent. Not for nothing was he an inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, and his trophy room, if indeed his New York City apartment has one, would be filled to overflowing with all his journalism awards.
CBS Sports
Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin: Fight predictions, odds, undercard, start time for Showtime Boxing
Too often in boxing, fans are left to watch young, talented boxers take soft-touch fights, avoiding risks until the opportunity to fight for a title presents itself. That is not the case on Saturday as two undefeated lightweights go one-on-one in the biggest fight of their careers when Frank Martin battles Michel Rivera (10 p.m. ET, Showtime).
The Ring Magazine
Cecilia Braekhus eager for return on Saturday, ready to go title-hunting at new weight
Cecilia Braekhus is not letting any setbacks stop her from moving forward with her career. The former No. 1 pound-for-pound female fighter will return to action Saturday night as she squares off against Marisa Joana Portillo at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. The six-round junior middleweight bout will be part of the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition card that will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).
Bia Mesquita Defeats Miesha Tate At The Fight Pass Invitational 3
Miesha Tate took some time out of her MMA fighting career to try her hand at a submission-only grappling tournament, unfortunately, she lost. The UFC has become the leading promotion for MMA over the last twenty or more years. Now the organization seems to be focused on other combat sports avenues. First Dana White was looking to get into boxing, but that never really panned out. Now he is opening a slap-fighting league which fans seem to be excited about. But one of the oldest forms of martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) might be gaining some popularity under the UFC banner.
