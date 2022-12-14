ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New

The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington scores seven-unanswered to beat Eastern CT 7-3

NEWINGTON – The Newington co-op boys hockey team were down but never counted themselves out on Saturday night when they hosted the Eastern CT Eagles. The Eagles scored three goals within the first six minutes before Newington responded with seven-unanswered to earn their second win of their title defense. Saturday’s win also went down as Newington head coach David Harackiewicz’s 400th.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Bristol Eastern win big in season opener against Plainville 54-24

BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers took down the Plainville Blue Devils Thursday night in boys basketball to obtain their first win of the new season. Through the ability to play tough defense and force several turnovers, the Lancers cruised to the 54-24 win. Led by Lukas Sward with 13...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Bonfiglio gets hat trick in Night Hawks 5-0 shutout against SWS

NEWINGTON - It only took the Night Hawks less than two minutes to score the game’s first goal, and Isabella Bonfiglio earned a hat trick as the Night Hawks took down Stamford-Westhill-Staples 5-0 Saturday evening from Newington Arena. The Night Hawks improved to 3-0. “It was beautiful right?” began...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin second half comeback falls short, loses to East Hartfod 39-34

EAST HARTFORD - Berlin started slow - really slow; as in zero points in the first quarter slow. However, the Redcoats walked down the reigning Class LL state champion East Hartford. Or almost did. The Hornets escaped with the 39-34 win over Berlin Friday night to improve to 2-0. “The...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Do you love football? Thank New Britain's Walter Camp

While baseball desperately clings to the title of “America’s Favorite Pastime,” we are now in the season where football reigns supreme. From now until Super Bowl Sunday, Americans will be pre-occupied with the gridiron and the uprights. In Connecticut, football produced some boisterous moments in 2022. The...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Stingers Indoor Golf brings cutting-edge technology, fun atmosphere to New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Stingers Indoor Golf has opened in town offering a new twist on playing the game. “Stingers is an indoor virtual golf facility where we serve beer and wine,” said Frank Sgammato, owner. “And what’s good about this system is it caters to every level of golfer. So you could be someone looking for something to do on the weekends with your friends, you could be someone who wants to improve, or you could be a regular who just wants to stay sharp during the winter months.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol

Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Elizabeth (Dulac) Lackey

Elizabeth (Dulac) Lackey, 96, of Plainville, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and caretaker, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was the wife of the late Donald Lackey, who predeceased her in 2002. Born in Bristol on May 27, 1926, she was the daughter of the...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Daniel W. Mahoney

Daniel W. Mahoney, 75, of Southington, formerly of Bristol, beloved husband of Linda (Caswell) Mahoney, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center surrounded by his family. Dan was born on December 31, 1946 in New Britain to the late Walter and Helen (Sullivan) Mahoney.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Fairfield Ends up in Court for Denying Nativity Scene in Town Park

Each December, the Fairfield council of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, sets up a nativity scene on Town Hall Green and members stand vigil beside it for three days and two nights. The goal is to draw attention to their message: amid all the running around to...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. Troopers responded to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Rt. 2 was closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 22 year old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
ctbites.com

Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items

A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
STAMFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Trattoria da Lepri brings gourmet dining to Ellington

ELLINGTON — In the corner of an unassuming strip mall on 89 West Road is Trattoria da Lepri. Though the town of Ellington is known as a country/farm community and the restaurant’s external location gives an understated impression, Trattoria da Lepri — with a countryfied Italian theme inside — offers some of the finest high-end dining in not only Ellington, but also the surrounding communities.
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?

(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy