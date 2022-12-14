Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New
The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
New Britain Herald
Newington scores seven-unanswered to beat Eastern CT 7-3
NEWINGTON – The Newington co-op boys hockey team were down but never counted themselves out on Saturday night when they hosted the Eastern CT Eagles. The Eagles scored three goals within the first six minutes before Newington responded with seven-unanswered to earn their second win of their title defense. Saturday’s win also went down as Newington head coach David Harackiewicz’s 400th.
New Britain Herald
Bristol Eastern win big in season opener against Plainville 54-24
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers took down the Plainville Blue Devils Thursday night in boys basketball to obtain their first win of the new season. Through the ability to play tough defense and force several turnovers, the Lancers cruised to the 54-24 win. Led by Lukas Sward with 13...
New Britain Herald
Bonfiglio gets hat trick in Night Hawks 5-0 shutout against SWS
NEWINGTON - It only took the Night Hawks less than two minutes to score the game’s first goal, and Isabella Bonfiglio earned a hat trick as the Night Hawks took down Stamford-Westhill-Staples 5-0 Saturday evening from Newington Arena. The Night Hawks improved to 3-0. “It was beautiful right?” began...
New Britain Herald
Berlin second half comeback falls short, loses to East Hartfod 39-34
EAST HARTFORD - Berlin started slow - really slow; as in zero points in the first quarter slow. However, the Redcoats walked down the reigning Class LL state champion East Hartford. Or almost did. The Hornets escaped with the 39-34 win over Berlin Friday night to improve to 2-0. “The...
What scouts say about Central QB Will Watson: ‘He’s a video game’
FRISCO, Texas — After Joe Beauregard watched Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s highlight tape, he sent it to his supervisor, Noel Mazzone.
New Britain Herald
Do you love football? Thank New Britain's Walter Camp
While baseball desperately clings to the title of “America’s Favorite Pastime,” we are now in the season where football reigns supreme. From now until Super Bowl Sunday, Americans will be pre-occupied with the gridiron and the uprights. In Connecticut, football produced some boisterous moments in 2022. The...
New Britain Herald
Stingers Indoor Golf brings cutting-edge technology, fun atmosphere to New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Stingers Indoor Golf has opened in town offering a new twist on playing the game. “Stingers is an indoor virtual golf facility where we serve beer and wine,” said Frank Sgammato, owner. “And what’s good about this system is it caters to every level of golfer. So you could be someone looking for something to do on the weekends with your friends, you could be someone who wants to improve, or you could be a regular who just wants to stay sharp during the winter months.”
What Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick told Will Watson after Springfield QB committed
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Following Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, his cell phone exploded with texts and social media comments congratulating him on the decision. If you purchase a product...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
New Britain Herald
Elizabeth (Dulac) Lackey
Elizabeth (Dulac) Lackey, 96, of Plainville, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and caretaker, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was the wife of the late Donald Lackey, who predeceased her in 2002. Born in Bristol on May 27, 1926, she was the daughter of the...
Route 72 East at Route 372 in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 72 East at Route 372 in Plainville on Thursday. The crash happened around 9 a.m., the Connecticut Department of Transportation said. All lanes have since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
New Britain Herald
Daniel W. Mahoney
Daniel W. Mahoney, 75, of Southington, formerly of Bristol, beloved husband of Linda (Caswell) Mahoney, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center surrounded by his family. Dan was born on December 31, 1946 in New Britain to the late Walter and Helen (Sullivan) Mahoney.
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
ctexaminer.com
Fairfield Ends up in Court for Denying Nativity Scene in Town Park
Each December, the Fairfield council of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, sets up a nativity scene on Town Hall Green and members stand vigil beside it for three days and two nights. The goal is to draw attention to their message: amid all the running around to...
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. Troopers responded to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Rt. 2 was closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 22 year old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, […]
ctbites.com
Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items
A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
Trattoria da Lepri brings gourmet dining to Ellington
ELLINGTON — In the corner of an unassuming strip mall on 89 West Road is Trattoria da Lepri. Though the town of Ellington is known as a country/farm community and the restaurant’s external location gives an understated impression, Trattoria da Lepri — with a countryfied Italian theme inside — offers some of the finest high-end dining in not only Ellington, but also the surrounding communities.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
NBC Connecticut
25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
