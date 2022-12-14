ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Community hygiene closet opens at Socorro Ramirez Community Center

By Melissa Luna
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqCg5_0jisaXCD00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Texas A&M University Colonias Program and Superior HealthPlan have opened a community hygiene closet for individuals and families who cannot afford personal care items.

The hygiene closet will serve people in need of basic personal care items such as shampoo, soap, feminine products, and other necessities. The closet will be located at the Socorro Ramirez Community Center and will be open from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

“We’re excited to work with the Colonias Program to provide families access to necessary personal care items,” said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. “Combined with the many other community programs and family services we offer, hygiene closets like this one allow us provide help for Texans right where they are.” said Pema Garcia, Associate Regional Director, Western Region, El Paso Colonias.

