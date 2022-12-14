A Massachusetts parent arrested for threatening to harm Concord’s school superintendent

CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts parent has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of Concord’s public school district, according to police.

Police said John Grace, 53 of Concord, was arrested on Monday after making specific threats to harm Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter’s safety, executing a search warrant at the parent’s home, and seizing all firearms in the home.

It is not clear what led up to the alleged threat at this time.

Grace was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of threatening to commit a crime and threats to use a weapon at a target. At Wednesday’s dangerousness hearing, Grace was ordered to home confinement, to wear a GPS bracelet, and to stay away from and have no contact with Dr. Hunter.

The court also ordered Grace not to consume any alcohol, and to submit to a mental health and substance use evaluation along with submitting to alcohol monitoring screens.

Police said they are working with the school district to ensure everyone is safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

