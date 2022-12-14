'When Christmas Was Young': Karen David Talks 'Magical' CBS Holiday Movie, Reveals Incredible Coincidence of Working With Sheryl Crow (Exclusive)

According to Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall (née Haack, formerly El Moussa and Anstead), breast implants may have contributed to her health issues. "Self-care Saturday," wrote the 39-year-old HGTV personality in a Dec. 17 Instagram post, alongside a video of her receiving photon LED light therapy. "Josh and I tag teaming [three] sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore. … Been super exhausted lately, so on a kick to get back into my body. I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now, I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I'm curious on all the ladies' take on this." The Flip or Flop alum then outlined the problems she has been facing.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO