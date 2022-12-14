'When Christmas Was Young': Karen David Talks 'Magical' CBS Holiday Movie, Reveals Incredible Coincidence of Working With Sheryl Crow (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Tyler Hilton on CBS' 'When Christmas Was Young' and Why Holiday Movie Roles Are His Favorite (Exclusive)
CBS is getting into the holiday spirit with its own original Christmas films this year. And they've got some big names attached to this year's lineup. Music legend Sheryl Crow executive produces and writes the title song for When Christmas Was Young, a Nashville music-themed movie from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller. The story follows a headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. It'll surely put a smile on viewers' faces and a song in their hearts.
Sherri Shepherd Cries Tears of Joy After Janet Jackson Surprises Her Live On-Air
Sherri Shepherd got her Christmas gift early on Friday's episode of her talk show. The 30 Rock and The View alum was brought to tears after her best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, revealed Janet Jackson as Shepherd's big holiday surprise. "What do you give the woman who has...
Austin Butler's Emotional 'SNL' Tribute to His Mom Will Have You Crying for Christmas
Austin Butler dedicated all the silliest moments of his time on Saturday Night Live to his late mother. The actor shared a few stories with fans for during his opening monologue, explaining his history as an SNL fan. He revealed that it all went back to his mom, along with so many other aspects of his life.
'The Equalizer' Star Liza Lapira Teases the Introduction for Mel's Family in Season 3 (Exclusive)
The Equalizer is in the middle of its winter break, but when the action-packed drama returns, audiences will finally learn more about Melody "Mel" Bayani's family. During the mid-season finale, "Paradise Lost," Mel, played by Liza Lapira, tracked down a stranger who she thinks knows where her brother Edison is. The introduction of her family is a "pretty significant" change for The Equalizer, Lapira teased in a recent exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Opens up About 'Unexplained Health Stuff'
According to Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall (née Haack, formerly El Moussa and Anstead), breast implants may have contributed to her health issues. "Self-care Saturday," wrote the 39-year-old HGTV personality in a Dec. 17 Instagram post, alongside a video of her receiving photon LED light therapy. "Josh and I tag teaming [three] sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore. … Been super exhausted lately, so on a kick to get back into my body. I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now, I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I'm curious on all the ladies' take on this." The Flip or Flop alum then outlined the problems she has been facing.
Rebecca Budig Reflects on Her Time as WWE Host (Exclusive)
Rebecca Budig is a familiar face in TV shows and movies nowadays, but her career almost took quite a different path. A few years after her time on Guiding Light and a few years into her run as Greenlee Smythe on All My Children, Budig landed a role in one of WWE's (when WWF's) weekly broadcasts. Back in 2000, the actress, who stars in CBS' new movie Fit for Christmas, was an on-screen interviewer/host for Sunday Night Heat when it moved from USA Network to MTV. It was a brief run for Budig, but she remembers it well— even if it wasn't a totally positive experience.
'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)
Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.
'Dancing With the Stars' Competitors Who've Sadly Passed Away
Dancing With the Stars launched on ABC nearly two decades ago. Since then, the beloved dancing competition has featured plenty of stars who have sadly died since they made their runs for the Mirror Ball trophy. The most recent DWTS contestant to pass away was Kirstie Alley, who died on Dec. 5 at age 71. Aaron Carter also died in November at 34.
Matt Damon Tells Story About George Clooney Pooping in a Kitty Litter Box at Kennedy Center Honors
George Clooney's prankster ways are well-known, but pal Matt Damon is determined to remind the world just how far he's willing to go to get a laugh. In an E! News sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, airing Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS, Damon takes to the stage with a hilariously unpredictable speech honoring his friend.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Pokes Fun at Parents Kody and Christine's Divorce
Sister Wives daughter Gwendlyn Brown is having a little bit of fun with parents Christine Brown and Kody Brown's recent divorce. The 21-year-old daughter of the former TLC couple joked about her parents' split on her Instagram Story Thursday while pointing out that her account had just been verified. Sharing...
Comedian, 64, Reveals Engagement
A popular comedian has found their way to wedded bliss to cap off their year. Comedian Bobby Davro revealed he is engaged to girlfriend Vicky Wright, holding a celebration with friends and family in honor of the moment. Davro, 64, proposed to Wright earlier in December, holding their engagement party...
Kel Mitchell Talks 'Giving Back' During the Holiday Season (Exclusive)
The holiday season can be challenging for families worldwide battling hunger, rising expenses, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, Kel Mitchell is doing everything he can to help families to enjoy the holidays. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mitchell talked about working with World Vision and giving back during the holiday season.
'SNL': Austin Butler Sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as She Exits Series
Saturday Night Live had a surprise sendoff for Cecily Strong this weekend, and Austin Butler made sure she left in style. In a thinly-veiled sketch where Strong pretended to be leaving her job at RadioShack, Butler played an Elvis Presley impersonator hired by her co-workers to see her off. His carefully practiced impression had commenters in awe.
Dax Shepard Mocks Tabloid Cover Claiming He's a 'Henpecked Husband'
Dax Shepard had fans in stitches on Saturday when he posted a tabloid magazine cover featuring himself, Ben Affleck and Keith Urban. The headline was "Hollywood's Most Henpecked Husbands," and it listed alleged grievances that all three stars put up with from their equally famous wives. Needless to say, Shepard's post refuted this characterization of his marriage to Kristen Bell.
Adam Sandler Almost Played Major Quentin Tarantino Role
Adam Sandler almost had a role in Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed film Inglorious Basterds. Tarantino shared this tidbit in a new interview with Bill Maher, saying that he had hoped Sandler would play the role of Sgt. Donny "The Bear Jew" Donowitz, which ultimately went to Eli Roth instead. The full interview will be available on Monday in Maher's Club Random podcast.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Romantic Stroll Photos Bring out Some Hilarious Reactions
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted out on a date in New York City on Thursday, and commenters are having a field day. They were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other on a rainy afternoon, following a public lunch date according to a report by Page Six. Many people seem to think this represents a shifting approach for the formerly private couple.
Julianne Hough Gives Followers a Scare With Instagram Post
Julianne Hough shocked fans by performing a terrifying stunt. In a video clip from January 2022 posted on Instagram, the multitalented star performed a cheer-style jump to celebrate the start of the new year. She appears to leap into the air from a seemingly perilous ledge above the clouds, causing fans to be concerned about her safety. "1st week of 2022 down and feeling high on life! Grateful for all that has transpired so far and ready for what's to come!" Hough captioned the Instagram. While fans were utterly amazed by Hough's graceful dance move, they also shared messages of concern. One fan commented, "This gives me so much anxiety. 😂 Be careful!!" Despite speculation that a green screen was involved, Hough's sky-high backdrop is actually real. The leaping clip was actually taken from Julianne's fall 2017 campaign for MPG activewear.
