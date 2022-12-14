ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
luv me black on black
4d ago

I like this coach 👍 the old saying if you ain't got nothing good to say don't say nothing at all, people don't like that 🤣

Mako Shark
4d ago

What do they expect her to do?? Backflips? Griner is a criminal and should still be locked up

Cindy Burton-Caten
3d ago

This country is going backwards! Awarding criminals for breaking the law, on foreign soil. SMH!!Brittany took her drugs into Russia was found guilty of having drugs in her suitcase. If I was her coach I would bench her for the season for breaking Russia's laws ..

Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Reveals First Photos Since Returning to America

One week after she came back to the U.S. following a one-for-one prison swap with Russia, Brittney Griner reveals the first photos since her return. Brittney Griner shared the photos, including an image of herself getting off the airplane and embracing her wife, Cherelle Griner. “It feels good to be home!” Griner declared in the post. The WNBA star and Olympic medalist admitted that the past 10 months were not the easiest. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Spun

Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Blunt Comment About His Injury

Tiger Woods won't be at 100 percent for this weekend's PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. And yet, that doesn't seem to bother him. Woods acknowledged on Friday that he's still dealing with pain caused by plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The reason Woods is willing to push aside his...
ORLANDO, FL
thecomeback.com

CBB world mourns loss of Big East legend

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr, who played between 1976 and 1980 and was a member of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class, has died at the age of 64 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr and teammate Roosevelt Bouie formed the “Louie and Bouie Show” and propelled Syracuse into...
SYRACUSE, NY
TMZ.com

Brittney Griner Breaks Silence On Return From Russia, Vows To Play In WNBA Again

Brittney Griner is finally breaking her silence on her return from Russia ... saying she's super grateful to be back in the United States -- while vowing to play in the WNBA again. Griner released a statement on her Instagram page Friday morning ... thanking President Joe Biden and everyone...
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
