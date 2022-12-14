ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Ex-employee admits to Molotov cocktail attack at St. Charles restaurant

By Joey Schneider
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yo8qB_0jisYz8p00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man admitted to targeting a St. Charles restaurant in a Molotov cocktail attack while he was employed last year.

Rashaad Cotton, 25, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to one felony charge of attempted arson.

According to the plea agreement, Cotton admitted to throwing multiple Molotov cocktails in St. Charles on April 30, 2021. That included one on a residential street and three toward the Sauce on the Side restaurant on Beale Street.

Cotton threw the Molotov cocktails around 6:30 p.m. that night while the restaurant was open and serving customers. A juvenile girl helped him throw one toward the restaurant’s patio, per the plea agreement.

Later on, Cotton and the girl tried to get away in his vehicle, but they crashed into a curb. Police arrested both a short time later. Cotton told police that he had been fired from the restaurant the night before and wanted to scare people.

Cotton could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison on April 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

New North County embroidery store opens Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase

ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Chicago

2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History

Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy