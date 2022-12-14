ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations

A recent article written about Tom Brady by prominent reporter Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle caused quite a bit of controversy in the NFL world this week. Following last week’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, Silver published an article that included a section indicating that before each Read more... The post Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
thecomeback.com

Vikings player robbed of two touchdowns blasts officials

When the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a few things got accomplished. One, the Vikings went from frauds to gods by completing the greatest comeback in NFL history. Two, the Vikings clinched the NFC North. Three, they let the game’s officials off the hook for a pair of controversial rulings. After the game, the player who was likely robbed out of a pair of touchdowns has called the officials out.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions' Crazy Win On Sunday

It wasn't easy, but the Lions were able to hold on and remain in the playoff hunt thanks to a three-point win at MetLife on Sunday. Detroit made the play when they needed it most, converting a late fourth-and-inches that Brock Wright took to the house with less than two minutes to go.
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
The Comeback

Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
The Spun

NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired

An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Mistake Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been playing well since returning from injury, though he's making a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes. Prescott, who was known for his ball security when he first took over for Tony Romo, has thrown a ton of interceptions in recent games. "Dak Prescott has thrown 10...
The Spun

Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit

After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
The Spun

Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
The Comeback

Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job

Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

The Spun

