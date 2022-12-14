Read full article on original website
Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations
A recent article written about Tom Brady by prominent reporter Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle caused quite a bit of controversy in the NFL world this week. Following last week’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, Silver published an article that included a section indicating that before each Read more... The post Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Vikings player robbed of two touchdowns blasts officials
When the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a few things got accomplished. One, the Vikings went from frauds to gods by completing the greatest comeback in NFL history. Two, the Vikings clinched the NFC North. Three, they let the game’s officials off the hook for a pair of controversial rulings. After the game, the player who was likely robbed out of a pair of touchdowns has called the officials out.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
NFL World Reacts To Lions' Crazy Win On Sunday
It wasn't easy, but the Lions were able to hold on and remain in the playoff hunt thanks to a three-point win at MetLife on Sunday. Detroit made the play when they needed it most, converting a late fourth-and-inches that Brock Wright took to the house with less than two minutes to go.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired
An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Mistake Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been playing well since returning from injury, though he's making a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes. Prescott, who was known for his ball security when he first took over for Tony Romo, has thrown a ton of interceptions in recent games. "Dak Prescott has thrown 10...
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 15 win vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, from the game, [CB Charvarius...
Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job
Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Breaking: Starting Quarterback Not Cleared To Play This Weekend
New York Jets quarterback Mike White sustained some heavy rib injuries in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. But after being limited in practice all week will he play on Sunday?. The answer is no. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, doctors have not cleared White to play against...
Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed
Longtime NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died in late October at the age of 38. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news of his unexpected death in an emotional Instagram post. Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam...
