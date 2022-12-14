ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future educators weighing four-day school week option

By Ashley Eddy
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As more and more school districts make the switch to a four-day week, it could impact where future educators decide to apply to work.

After the decision from the Independence School District to turn to a four-day week next year, larger districts may now be open to the idea.

Some Missouri State University students told OzarksFirst they won’t specifically be seeking out a four-day week, but they’re glad the option is available.

“In some ways, I think that would be nice because that will be more time for everybody to rest,” said Kaylea Bryan, who is an MSU Music Education major. “However, it also makes me wonder about the students who depend on schools for routines, who need the food option that schools provide.”

MSU Associate Professor Dr. Jon Turner thoroughly researches the rise of the four-day week.

He said he tries to rule out misconceptions.

“Students are in front of their teachers the same amount of time on a four-day week as they are in a five-day week,” said Turner. “So, they really don’t lose instructional time. They just typically either make the day longer or, in some districts, they even add a couple of weeks at the end of the calendar year.”

Turner said, of course, much of the reasoning for a district to switch to this model is to help recruit and retain employees.

Other MSU education students, like Jessey Mook, said there are pros and cons he will need to consider.

“I, personally, am not going to go into education because I get summer break or a four-day week,” said Mook. “I’m going to go into education because I really love hanging out and teaching kids.”

