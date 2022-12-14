Read full article on original website
Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete
Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon. Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage. "Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
NFL World Reacts To Lions' Crazy Win On Sunday
It wasn't easy, but the Lions were able to hold on and remain in the playoff hunt thanks to a three-point win at MetLife on Sunday. Detroit made the play when they needed it most, converting a late fourth-and-inches that Brock Wright took to the house with less than two minutes to go.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Jeff Saturday Went Viral During Colts Historic Collapse
Fans had plenty to say about Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday after Week 15's 33-point collapse to Minnesota on the road. Up by 30+ at the half, Indianapolis thought it had a win in the bag, but the Vikings were able to force OT after roaring back in the second half; providing us the largest comeback in NFL history.
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral
Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Photos: Meet The Woman Making A Move For Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are set to square off on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are set to take on the Bengals in a matchup of preseason Super Bowl contenders. Of course, Tampa Bay hasn't really lived up to that hype, while Cincinnati has. It's been an interesting year for...
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Mistake Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been playing well since returning from injury, though he's making a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes. Prescott, who was known for his ball security when he first took over for Tony Romo, has thrown a ton of interceptions in recent games. "Dak Prescott has thrown 10...
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game
After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
