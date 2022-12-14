Warren man arrested for sexual assault, assault on 2 females

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is behind bars after police say he assaulted two women, one of whom he’s accused of sexually assaulting.

Freddie Wells, 37, is charged with drug possession, felonious assault, gross sexual imposition, assault, obstructing official business, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a police report, officers were called to an apartment building on Buckeye Street NW on Tuesday around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old female in the lobby who looked upset and trying to catch her breath.

According to reports, the woman told police she was in her apartment when Wells laid down near her. She said he began grabbing her hand trying to make her grab his genitals. When she told him no and tried to pull away, Wells forced himself on top of her and pinned her to the bed. When she tried to get him off of her, he hit her, according to a report.

Another woman, 23, who lives in the home, tried to get him off of her, but said Wells hit her and grabbed her by the neck.

The woman also told police that while she was downstairs in the lobby, Wells approached her again and grabbed her by the neck and hit her again. When she turned away to get away from him, she hit a window, cutting her hands and arms.

EMTs checked the woman out and confirmed she had a broken finger and needed stitches.

Police were able to find Wells walking in a nearby parking lot and arrested him. Wells also had previous warrants out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.