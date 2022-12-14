Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Ivey awards $15 million in grants to help low-income families in North Alabama with utility costs
Organizations in North Alabama received more than $15 million in grants to help low-income households afford their utility bills. The grants were announced Tuesday by Gov. Kay Ivey as part of the nearly $48 million in grants distributed across the state. "Alabama's coldest and hottest times of the year hit...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints
Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of...
southerntorch.com
STAR ID Delayed for 2 Years
ALABAMA--The U.S. Department of Homeland Security(DHS) has extended the deadline for REAL ID (called STAR ID in Alabama) until May 7, 2025, in response to COVID-19. This makes the third extension by the DHS. In Alabama, STAR ID stands for Secure, Trusted, and Reliable Identification. The federal government initiated this...
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama’s November Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 2.7%, Record High Jobs Count
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate is 2.7%, unchanged from October, and below November 2021’s rate of 3.1%. November’s rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021.
WAFF
What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
alreporter.com
Local agencies receive $48 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest...
Mississippi Democrats want TANF program reform to help needy families
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State House and Senate Minority Caucuses held their second hearing over the federal TANF program on Thursday, December 15. Democratic lawmakers hope to vastly modify the welfare program in the 2023 Legislative session. After hearing another round of testimony from TANF advocates, Democrats seem prepared to try and increase […]
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service
From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell
MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
AL leaders discuss budgets, possible tax relief during legislative orientation
Newly elected lawmakers are learning the ropes of the legislative process during orientation at the statehouse Wednesday.
auburnvillager.com
Council reviews Alabama's medical cannabis law
The Auburn City Council took a deep dive into the Alabama Medical Cannabis Act and its implications statewide and locally at a work session last Thursday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021, authorized the production of medical cannabis in the state, set the medical conditions that qualified for treatment, and the forms medical cannabis could take, among other rules and regulations. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will regulate medical cannabis in Alabama, while the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries will regulate its cultivation.
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
WAAY-TV
Parents grateful for police response to hoax calls about active shooters at North Alabama schools
Thousands of parents across North Alabama are recovering after an unexpected wave of extreme panic. On Tuesday, several schools in North Alabama were targeted by active shooter calls that later turned out to be hoaxes. One Huntsville parent said the rapid response by law enforcement was crucial. Marketha McCaulley, a...
wtva.com
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
wtva.com
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
wtvy.com
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
