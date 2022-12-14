ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints

Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of...
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

STAR ID Delayed for 2 Years

ALABAMA--The U.S. Department of Homeland Security(DHS) has extended the deadline for REAL ID (called STAR ID in Alabama) until May 7, 2025, in response to COVID-19. This makes the third extension by the DHS. In Alabama, STAR ID stands for Secure, Trusted, and Reliable Identification. The federal government initiated this...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Democrats want TANF program reform to help needy families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State House and Senate Minority Caucuses held their second hearing over the federal TANF program on Thursday, December 15. Democratic lawmakers hope to vastly modify the welfare program in the 2023 Legislative session. After hearing another round of testimony from TANF advocates, Democrats seem prepared to try and increase […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wbhm.org

Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?

Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
VALLEY, AL
AL.com

Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service

From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
BESSEMER, AL
auburnvillager.com

Council reviews Alabama's medical cannabis law

The Auburn City Council took a deep dive into the Alabama Medical Cannabis Act and its implications statewide and locally at a work session last Thursday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021, authorized the production of medical cannabis in the state, set the medical conditions that qualified for treatment, and the forms medical cannabis could take, among other rules and regulations. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will regulate medical cannabis in Alabama, while the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries will regulate its cultivation.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
ALABAMA STATE

