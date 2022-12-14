The Auburn City Council took a deep dive into the Alabama Medical Cannabis Act and its implications statewide and locally at a work session last Thursday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021, authorized the production of medical cannabis in the state, set the medical conditions that qualified for treatment, and the forms medical cannabis could take, among other rules and regulations. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will regulate medical cannabis in Alabama, while the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries will regulate its cultivation.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO