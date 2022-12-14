Read full article on original website
Georgia State Workers Sue Over Denial of Trans Health Care Coverage
Georgia state employees and others are suing the state over its denial of insurance coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender workers and trans dependents. The suit, Rich v. Georgia, was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. It says the exclusion of transition procedures under the Georgia State Health Benefit Plan is unlawful discrimination. It cites the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which held that discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is illegal under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, plus other court rulings.
YAHOO!
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
chattanoogacw.com
'That's terrible:' Georgia lawmakers look for ways to raise law enforcement pay statewide
FORSYTH, Ga. — Should law enforcement in Georgia be paid more?. That's the focus of a committee in Atlanta made of up lawmakers from across the state. Not only did they recommend an increase in pay, but they also want an optional state wide law enforcement retirement plan. "Nationally...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
Washington Examiner
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
Regional HHS director educates Celebration Bowl attendees about updated vaccine
COVID cases are still on the rise, and according to the CDC, infections have risen by over 46% in Georgia in the past week. Health professionals are deploying more resources to help educate the community about how to stay safe during this surge. Rolling out spoke with Antrell Tyson, the Region 4 director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He will be attending the Celebration Bowl’s Coca-Cola Fan Experience on Dec. 17 to discuss the importance of health equity and COVID-19 vaccine access.
WALB 10
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments
(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
YAHOO!
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
fox5atlanta.com
Clients want high-end Georgia home builder arrested
High-end home builder Mikel Muffley was in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle was at court and heard both sides of this unusual case.
YAHOO!
WRDW-TV
Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard. Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat. If you think you’re done, voters...
Rep. Carl Gilliard to chair Georgia Legislative Black Caucus next term
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Rep. Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) will take over as chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus for the next legislative term. The term begins Jan. 9, 2023, the Georgia House of Representatives said Thursday in a press release. “The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus stands on the shoulders of giants, like the 33 original […]
YAHOO!
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
villages-news.com
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy
After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
fox5atlanta.com
What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle
A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
Your Georgia Power bill will likely be going up, but not as much as utility initially wanted
ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers will probably see higher electric bills, but not nearly as much as the utility provider initially wanted. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Thursday that Georgia Power wanted to raise rates by about $15 a month. But it just reached an agreement to raise them much less than that.
