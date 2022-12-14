ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Camp Quality holds holiday party in King Jack Park

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Kids and parents of “Camp Quality Ozarks” gathered in Webb City today to celebrate the holiday season. Camp Quality held a party this afternoon at a pavilion in Webb City’s “King Jack Park.”. After checking in, each party-goer received a free...
Santa visited “The Front Page” in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Despite his busy schedule, Santa flew into Joplin all the way from the North Pole today. He was spotted at the “Front Page Store” today taking photos with kiddos and shoppers. His elves were on hand to assist while kiddos wrote their Christmas wish...
35th Annual Newton County Food Basket Brigade

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — As food prices skyrocket… A little extra help goes a long way when it comes to groceries. That’s the goal for one area program. Today marked the 35th Annual Newton County Food Basket Brigade near the Newton County Fairgrounds. Two weeks’ worth of...
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
Missouri man dies after SUV strikes a tree

BARTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just 10:30a.m. Saturday in Barton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Brett J. Walton, 23, Lockwood, was westbound on U.S. 160 seven miles east of Lamar. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck...
Recent change leaves Joplin residents in need of public transit

JOPLIN, Mo. - After Sunshine Lamp Trolley's services were suspended in November, some residents have struggled with getting around town. Watered Gardens Outreach Center Director Doug Gamble says residents at Watered Gardens set goals in life, such as recovery or getting a job. However, the suspension of the Trolley system makes it hard to meet these goals. Gamble says he can see a 'snowball' effect happening as people may be losing jobs because they are not able to get to work.
Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning. Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death. […]
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
Round Mid-Century Cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri

This is the “See You Round” mid-century cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri. The kit-built round home is made of fiberglass and features views of Table Rock Lake on its own acre of land. If you’re interested in staying here, it is available for booking via Kathryn on Airbnb.
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery

JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri

Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
City employees show off their photography skills

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A downtown Pittsburg business is showing off the photography skills of city employees. An exhibit inside “Root Coffeehouse” is called, “City Photogs” and features the works of 24 city employees. A reception was held there this evening (12/15), where each person had...
Annual Joplin tradition puts wreaths on veteran headstones

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2nd oldest cemetery in Jasper County received an annual holiday and honorable touch. Wreaths were placed on each of the veterans’ headstones inside Peace Church Cemetery. It’s something done every year by members of the American Legion and the Peace Church Cemetery Association. The...
Jasper County Judge Jerry Holcomb is retiring after decades of service

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County Judge is saying goodbye, after decades of service in the legal system. Jerry Holcomb started his career as an attorney in 1978. He was chosen as the county’s first family court commissioner in 2006 and was then elected to be a family court judge in 2018.

