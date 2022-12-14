Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Camp Quality holds holiday party in King Jack Park
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Kids and parents of “Camp Quality Ozarks” gathered in Webb City today to celebrate the holiday season. Camp Quality held a party this afternoon at a pavilion in Webb City’s “King Jack Park.”. After checking in, each party-goer received a free...
fourstateshomepage.com
Santa visited “The Front Page” in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Despite his busy schedule, Santa flew into Joplin all the way from the North Pole today. He was spotted at the “Front Page Store” today taking photos with kiddos and shoppers. His elves were on hand to assist while kiddos wrote their Christmas wish...
fourstateshomepage.com
35th Annual Newton County Food Basket Brigade
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — As food prices skyrocket… A little extra help goes a long way when it comes to groceries. That’s the goal for one area program. Today marked the 35th Annual Newton County Food Basket Brigade near the Newton County Fairgrounds. Two weeks’ worth of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
Missouri man dies after SUV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just 10:30a.m. Saturday in Barton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Brett J. Walton, 23, Lockwood, was westbound on U.S. 160 seven miles east of Lamar. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck...
Joplin homeowner displays a unique Christmas light display
One Joplin resident who happens to be a big fan of the Christmas season, took a different approach when it came to decorating for the holiday.
koamnewsnow.com
Recent change leaves Joplin residents in need of public transit
JOPLIN, Mo. - After Sunshine Lamp Trolley's services were suspended in November, some residents have struggled with getting around town. Watered Gardens Outreach Center Director Doug Gamble says residents at Watered Gardens set goals in life, such as recovery or getting a job. However, the suspension of the Trolley system makes it hard to meet these goals. Gamble says he can see a 'snowball' effect happening as people may be losing jobs because they are not able to get to work.
The body of a Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County
BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning. Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death. […]
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
tinyhousetalk.com
Round Mid-Century Cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri
This is the “See You Round” mid-century cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri. The kit-built round home is made of fiberglass and features views of Table Rock Lake on its own acre of land. If you’re interested in staying here, it is available for booking via Kathryn on Airbnb.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
fourstateshomepage.com
City employees show off their photography skills
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A downtown Pittsburg business is showing off the photography skills of city employees. An exhibit inside “Root Coffeehouse” is called, “City Photogs” and features the works of 24 city employees. A reception was held there this evening (12/15), where each person had...
KYTV
Lockwood, Mo. man dies after car runs off the road and hits a tree
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lockwood died after a car crash Saturday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Brett Walton was driving on U.S. 160, seven miles east of Lamar when his car ran off the road and hit a tree. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual Joplin tradition puts wreaths on veteran headstones
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2nd oldest cemetery in Jasper County received an annual holiday and honorable touch. Wreaths were placed on each of the veterans’ headstones inside Peace Church Cemetery. It’s something done every year by members of the American Legion and the Peace Church Cemetery Association. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County Judge Jerry Holcomb is retiring after decades of service
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County Judge is saying goodbye, after decades of service in the legal system. Jerry Holcomb started his career as an attorney in 1978. He was chosen as the county’s first family court commissioner in 2006 and was then elected to be a family court judge in 2018.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ducommun delivers hundreds of toys, Joplin Fire distributes to area kids in need
JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees from Ducommun in Joplin dropped off hundreds of toys at the KSN and KODE studios today. They’re for the annual Joplin Area Firefighters’ “Christmas For Kids” campaign. This is the 3rd year company employees have done this. It’s all part of...
KYTV
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St. The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her...
