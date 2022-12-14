Read full article on original website
Alabama nursing homes report a return to “normal” this holiday season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While health officials continue urging caution over COVID, those with Alabama’s Nursing Home Association say things are much different this season than years past. Workers and residents at John Knox Manor Nursing Home in Montgomery say this is the first holiday season since 2019 that could be described as “normal.” With […]
4 more flu deaths reported in Alabama; total now stands at 28 for season
Four more people in Alabama have died from influenza, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, bringing the total for this flu season to 28. The four most recent victims were adults. The total now stands at 25 adult deaths and three pediatric deaths for the flu season, which runs from October through May.
Alabama’s death toll related to flu rises again, state health officials report
CDC: Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters sickens hundreds across 8 states
Officials said the outbreak appears to stem from oysters from harvest area TX 1 in Galveston Bay, Texas.
Oysters sold at Publix, other stores in Florida linked to nationwide norovirus outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that is investigating a new outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters sold in Florida and seven other states.
Just how cold will it be on Christmas? And what about snow?
By now you know: Not only is Santa Claus coming to town next weekend, but he’s bringing a blast of cold straight from the North Pole with him. The National Weather Service has warned that temperatures on Dec. 23, 24 and 25 could be some of the coldest Alabama has seen in years.
Alabama faces coldest Christmas in many years: Will that bring snow?
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures around 9pm tonight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday evening! I hope you soaked up some sun today! If you plan on being outside, plan for a mostly clear sky with temperatures quickly dropping into the low 30s after 7pm. After 10pm, is when we will likely see the beginning of increasing clouds and winds around 3-5 mph. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 20s so save those plants and bring them in tonight, if you haven’t already! Because we are seeing freezing temperatures again tonight and early Monday morning, keep in mind the 4 P’s: Protect yourself and others (people), your pets, plants, and your pipes. Plan to dress in layers this week!
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints
Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of...
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
Alabamians Should Prepare Now for Bitterly Cold Temperatures
I have two words for you … Bitterly Cold. We have gone from oddly warm temps in December to severe weather then a temperature change and now you should prepare for some extremely cold weather. An arctic airmass will invade the Yellowhammer State later this week and will stay...
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama’s November Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 2.7%, Record High Jobs Count
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate is 2.7%, unchanged from October, and below November 2021’s rate of 3.1%. November’s rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021.
‘Underfunded and understaffed’: Alabama Department of Labor slow to process new unemployment claims amid pandemic backlog
Some Alabamians are expressing frustration with how long it's taking to receive federal unemployment insurance through the state labor department.
The most popular Christmas food in Alabama is bonkers
A state-by-state breakdown of the most popular and least favorite foods across the country might leave you scratching your head when you see Alabama's results.
Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers
Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell
MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!
