BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday evening! I hope you soaked up some sun today! If you plan on being outside, plan for a mostly clear sky with temperatures quickly dropping into the low 30s after 7pm. After 10pm, is when we will likely see the beginning of increasing clouds and winds around 3-5 mph. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 20s so save those plants and bring them in tonight, if you haven’t already! Because we are seeing freezing temperatures again tonight and early Monday morning, keep in mind the 4 P’s: Protect yourself and others (people), your pets, plants, and your pipes. Plan to dress in layers this week!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO