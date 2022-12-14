ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures around 9pm tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday evening! I hope you soaked up some sun today! If you plan on being outside, plan for a mostly clear sky with temperatures quickly dropping into the low 30s after 7pm. After 10pm, is when we will likely see the beginning of increasing clouds and winds around 3-5 mph. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 20s so save those plants and bring them in tonight, if you haven’t already! Because we are seeing freezing temperatures again tonight and early Monday morning, keep in mind the 4 P’s: Protect yourself and others (people), your pets, plants, and your pipes. Plan to dress in layers this week!
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints

Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers

Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday evening! The big story for the rest of this weekend is chilly temperatures. Temperatures across central Alabama tonight will be at and below freezing. Expect overnight lows as low as the 20s into Sunday Morning. If you are thinking about enjoying a Sunday brunch, plan to wear dress WARM! We are under mostly clear skies tonight with light to calm winds.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy