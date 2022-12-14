Vehicle runs into pond in Vienna Twp.
VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to the scene of a crash where a car ran into a body of water Wednesday evening.
The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Niles-Vienna Road in Vienna Township.YPD says extra holiday patrols already a success
According to Vienna Township police, one vehicle was involved in the incident. The driver was not taken to the hospital.
Police say the driver managed to escape from the car after it plunged into the water, swimming away without injuries.
OnStar called 911 for the driver.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 3