Vienna Center, OH

Vehicle runs into pond in Vienna Twp.

By Desirae Gostlin
 4 days ago

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to the scene of a crash where a car ran into a body of water Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Niles-Vienna Road in Vienna Township.

YPD says extra holiday patrols already a success

According to Vienna Township police, one vehicle was involved in the incident. The driver was not taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver managed to escape from the car after it plunged into the water, swimming away without injuries.

OnStar called 911 for the driver.

