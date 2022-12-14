Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’
In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing
At one point, ‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy was the odds on favorite to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.
Mason Disick Looks Every Bit a Teenager in a Rare Photo Shared By Kim Kardashian For His 13th Birthday
It’s not every day that the world gets a glimpse of the eldest Disick-Kardashian kid, but in honor of his 13th birthday, aunt Kim Kardashian showed just how much of a teenager Mason really is with a candid Instagram Story. Posting a photo of herself and the 13-year-old standing...
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
thedigitalfix.com
Samuel L. Jackson thinks Django was the closest he got to an Oscar
Despite starring in more than 150 movies in a career that spans six decades the Academy hasn’t been particularly generous to Samuel L. Jackson. Now, he did receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination for playing Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, but a nomination isn’t a statue.
Calling In Backup! Kate Hudson Sought Out Tom Cruise For Skydiving Advice After Her Son Expressed Interest
When Kate Hudson's son Ryder said he wanted to skydive, the actress knew exactly the A-list star to call — Tom Cruise! The Almost Famous alum revealed during a chat with Glen Powell for Variety's "Actors on Actors" that she dialed up the Top Gun hunk to get advice about her 18-year-old jumping out of an airplane. "My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn't know what to do with myself," Hudson, 43, told the Set It Up star. "He's 18. I was like, 'I need to call Tom.' And Tom was so all about it."ALL IN THE FAMILY!...
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’: Jim Carrey Messed up 1 Scene — Leading to the Funniest Improvisation
Jim Carrey's 'Grinch' movie isn't the most popular of the films based on the Dr. Seuss book, but it does stand out in other ways.
People Are Sharing Specific Things We Often Pretend No One Does (But Truthfully, We Know We All Do Them)
It's time to admit we're all guilty of these...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn shares reason why he had to do Guardians of the Galaxy 3
James Gunn has shared the biggest reason why he returned to the MCU the create Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it’s to do with Rocket. The Guardians of the Galaxy superhero movies are up there with the very best MCU movies around. They follow the story of...
thedigitalfix.com
The Penguin show release date speculation and more on Batman spin off
When will The Penguin show release date be, and what else can we expect from The Batman spin off series? After the critical and commercial success of Matt Reeves’s The Batman thriller movie, it was announced that one of the movie’s villains would be getting his very own HBO spin off TV series.
I recreated Kevin’s brutal burglar traps in Home Alone – and was utterly horrified by what would happen in real-life
IT'S one of the most commonly-asked questions about a Christmas classic - is Home Alone really just about a sadist child who loves violence?. A new TV show fronted by James Acaster and Guz Khan believes so - having looked at whether anyone would be able to survive any of the traps Kevin McCallister sets for robbers Harry and Marv.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson still likes you, even if you hate him
Rian Johnson, director of the sequel trilogy Star Wars movie The Last Jedi, has said that he still loves Star Wars fans and how they engage with him, even despite the vocal backlash to his movie. The Last Jedi became divisive within the Star Wars fan community for many reasons.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink doesn’t know what’s next for Max
We are desperate for the Stranger Things season 5 release date to drop, but we know it’s going to be a while before the horror series returns to the streaming service Netflix. We can however, get a little insight as to what’s next, thanks to star Sadie Sink.
Donald Sutherland’s Spouse: Meet His Wife, Francine, Plus His 2 Previous Marriages
Donald Sutherland is a Canadian actor known for his roles in MASH, Citizen X. He is married to former actress Francine Racette. The star was also married to Lois Hardwick and Shirley Douglas. His most recent films include Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and Moonfall, which both premiered in 2022. Invasion...
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things season 5 will be “very emotional”, says director
Shawn Levy is a director and producer, known for Night at the Museum, Fall Guy, The Adam Project, and of course – Stranger Things. He’ll be reuniting with Ryan Reynolds again shortly for Deadpool 3. He recently spoke to Collider about what to expect in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, where we’ll finally discover the fate of our favourite residents of Hawkins. He also confirmed that he’ll be directing at least one episode.
PopSugar
Khloé Kardashian Critiques Kourtney's Style Since Dating Travis Barker: "This Is a Phase"
Khloé Kardashian held nothing back in a recent Vanity Fair lie-detector test with Kourtney Kardashian Barker. On Dec. 15, the sisters took turns grilling each other about everything from business advice to PDA and each other's style. After being asked if she had enjoyed Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, Khloé calmly replied, "I did." Khloé's honest thoughts on Kourtney's wedding attire, however, may have been a bit much, even for the famously stoic sister.
thedigitalfix.com
Who does Jemaine Clement play in Avatar 2?
Who does Jemaine Clement play in Avatar 2? After thirteen years, we’re finally heading back to Pandora to catch up with our old friends Jake and Neytiri, but they’re not the only ones we can expect to meet while exploring the moon’s oceans. Director James Cameron’s expanded...
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Comments / 0