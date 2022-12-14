Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
Look: UAB Cheerleader Video Goes Viral During College Bowl Game
College football bowl season is officially underway. To kick off the postseason, the UAB Blazers battled the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday morning. A special guest was in attendance: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer. He will become the next head coach at ...
Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed
The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete
Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon. Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage. "Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news
Saturday, the college football world was shocked by the news that five-star 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola was de-committing from Ohio State. It sounds like no one was more shocked than the Buckeyes coaching staff. Raiola’s decision was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, who noted that the “6’3 225 QB from Chandler, AZ had been committed to Read more... The post Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff. According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision. "Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a...
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
NFL World Reacts To Scandalous Ex-Cheerleader Photos
Lawyers representing former Washington Commanders cheerleaders are demanding the removal of some controversial photos. According to a report, the lawyers are demanding that Republicans remove their scandalous photos of the ex-Washington cheerleaders from their report. The U.S. Congress investigated the Washington Commanders NFL franchise for workplace behavior. "Lawyers for more...
NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Sports World Is Praying For Ex-NBA Star's Family
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges this weekend. According to a report, Stoudemire was arrested following a disturbing family incident. "Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested this weekend for domestic violence -- this after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter. The ex-NBA star was booked early Sunday...
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral
Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
