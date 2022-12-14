ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed

The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon. Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage. "Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news

Saturday, the college football world was shocked by the news that five-star 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola was de-committing from Ohio State. It sounds like no one was more shocked than the Buckeyes coaching staff. Raiola’s decision was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, who noted that the “6’3 225 QB from Chandler, AZ had been committed to Read more... The post Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Scandalous Ex-Cheerleader Photos

Lawyers representing former Washington Commanders cheerleaders are demanding the removal of some controversial photos. According to a report, the lawyers are demanding that Republicans remove their scandalous photos of the ex-Washington cheerleaders from their report. The U.S. Congress investigated the Washington Commanders NFL franchise for workplace behavior. "Lawyers for more...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Ex-NBA Star's Family

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges this weekend. According to a report, Stoudemire was arrested following a disturbing family incident. "Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested this weekend for domestic violence -- this after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter. The ex-NBA star was booked early Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
The Spun

Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral

Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
689K+
Followers
87K+
Post
401M+
Views
