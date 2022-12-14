Read full article on original website
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
860wacb.com
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties
Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
Which death row inmates were convicted in eastern NC and what’s the status of the death penalty in the state?
There are 137 people on North Carolina's death row roster, despite the state not carrying out an execution since 2006.
WRAL
Investigators in west Texas following 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, TEXAS — The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, on Saturday sent investigators to west Texas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland. “RRC inspectors will be examining disposal activity at injection well sites near the earthquake,” according to a statement from...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Arizona man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking in eastern North Carolina
A Phoenix, Arizona man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 293 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Eric O’Neal, 54, pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, aiding and abetting.
Chesterfield woman to donate Christmas gifts to almost 100 children in honor of slain North Carolina boy
When you step into Teresa Welch's home, it looks like Santa's workshop. It is filled clothes, diapers, boxes, bikes, basketballs, headphones and an array of toys. Gifts fill almost every room, and they will be going to children in need this holiday season.
WITN
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off
HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
cbs17
Want to buy a used car? Here’s how to spot odometer fraud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Faking mileage on a used car is a problem that’s becoming more common these days because prices on used vehicles are so high. The used car market is booming because of the continued shortage of vehicles. As a consumer, you want a previously owned car with the smallest mileage available but mileage that’s legit.
‘Not a kid’s game’: NC Lottery warns of giving lottery tickets as holiday gifts
The North Carolina Education Lottery and the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program are asking the public to help with their prevention campaign.
wvtf.org
The price of life in prison
Denise Holsinger has spent more than 25 years in Virginia prisons, and she says the state provides inmates with little more than three hot meals and a bed to its inmates — what Holsinger calls three hots and a cot. But inmates say prison fare is high in carbs...
North Carolina man buys lottery ticket during halftime of Pittsburgh Steelers game, wins $100,000
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, Lyncurgus Williams, of New Bern, decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I scratched it off right […]
WRAL
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives
CNN — At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human...
