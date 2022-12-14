ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Weldon, NC

WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Investigators in west Texas following 5.4 earthquake

MIDLAND, TEXAS — The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, on Saturday sent investigators to west Texas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland. “RRC inspectors will be examining disposal activity at injection well sites near the earthquake,” according to a statement from...
TEXAS STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Arizona man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking in eastern North Carolina

A Phoenix, Arizona man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 293 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Eric O’Neal, 54, pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, aiding and abetting.
PHOENIX, AZ
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Want to buy a used car? Here’s how to spot odometer fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Faking mileage on a used car is a problem that’s becoming more common these days because prices on used vehicles are so high. The used car market is booming because of the continued shortage of vehicles. As a consumer, you want a previously owned car with the smallest mileage available but mileage that’s legit.
wvtf.org

The price of life in prison

Denise Holsinger has spent more than 25 years in Virginia prisons, and she says the state provides inmates with little more than three hot meals and a bed to its inmates — what Holsinger calls three hots and a cot. But inmates say prison fare is high in carbs...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

CNN — At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human...
LOS ANGELES, CA

