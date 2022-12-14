Read full article on original website
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to this shooting. The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital.
Nativity displays at Milton Baptist Church in Sumner County gets visitors into Christmas spirit
The derecho-fueled wildfire burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and cattle and left two men dead. 28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST. The friendly competition between Sedgwick County's first responders starts back up.
Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
2nd suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man arrested after a standoff in southeast Wichita appeared in court in Sedgwick County court on Friday. Saul Valenciana is one of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone. Police found Boone’s body in Sumner County earlier this month. They believed he died in Wichita on Nov. 24.
Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent death of dancer, choreographer, and television producer and personality, tWitch, is farther elevating the discussion about mental health issues and suicide. Locally, that discussion is raising awareness of mental health resources around the Wichita area. Sedgwick County 911 reports nearly 4,000 calls for someone...
Wichita students put together care packages for homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather. Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.
Where’s Shane? Exploration Place Arctic Adventure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christmas is 11 days away!. f you’re looking for something festive to do with the whole family, Exploration Place is inviting you to a winter wonderland! Arctic Adventure is up and running at EP, and features a giant snow globe, giant sock skating rink, games and more!
S. Hutchinson daycare taking hit with loss of eligibility in federal program
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A South Hutchinson daycare is trying to figure out its next steps after being deemed no longer eligible for a federal food program. The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburse the costs of food for qualifying home daycares, childcare centers and adult care centers.
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
Last-minute holiday shoppers encouraged to stay local for ‘Super Saturday’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the busiest shopping days of the year are mentioned, most likely think about the weekend after Thanksgiving, kicking off with Black Friday. But as we approach the final week before Christmas the upcoming weekend has the potential to bring out more shoppers. Friday, 12 News...
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
What is an aortic aneurysm, and how can you treat it? Wichita cardiologist explains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The death of sports journalist Grant Wahl from an aortic aneurysm has brought up an issue that caused more than 9,000 deaths in 2019. Wahl, who was covering the World Cup in Qatar, died on December 10, from what his wife said was a an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. He was 49.
Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a rain/snow mix will develop across parts of Kansas tonight, then get better for much colder weather into the week ahead. A mix of rain and snow will develop over south central and eastern Kansas tonight with activity continuing into Monday...
Slight warm-up this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, but a gusty northwest wind is making it feel like the single digits. Those same winds will make our afternoon highs in the lower to middle 30s feel like the 20s.
Amazon reminds online shoppers to be aware of common scams
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With time left to get last-minute Christmas shopping done, Amazon wants online shoppers to be aware of some common scams. The attempts to steal money and information often ramp up ahead of the holiday season. The first involves fake order confirmations. “These are unexpected calls/texts/emails that...
Cool Sunday, rain and snow overnight into Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be our warmest day for a while with much colder weather on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens....
Nice weekend, dangerous cold next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, however sunshine combined with westerly winds today will push temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s across Kansas today and Sunday. Winds will be gust Sunday afternoon and clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Dry weather persists through the weekend.
