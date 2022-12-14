ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson teen seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to this shooting. The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

2nd suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man arrested after a standoff in southeast Wichita appeared in court in Sedgwick County court on Friday. Saul Valenciana is one of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone. Police found Boone’s body in Sumner County earlier this month. They believed he died in Wichita on Nov. 24.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Experts share tips to save money while keeping home warm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold weather comes at a cost that could be a little steeper this year. The cost to heat your home is expected to be at least 25% higher this winter. Leading up to Christmas, temperatures take a dive next week with the possibility for record cold.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita students put together care packages for homeless

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather. Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Exploration Place Arctic Adventure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christmas is 11 days away!. f you’re looking for something festive to do with the whole family, Exploration Place is inviting you to a winter wonderland! Arctic Adventure is up and running at EP, and features a giant snow globe, giant sock skating rink, games and more!
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a rain/snow mix will develop across parts of Kansas tonight, then get better for much colder weather into the week ahead. A mix of rain and snow will develop over south central and eastern Kansas tonight with activity continuing into Monday...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Slight warm-up this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, but a gusty northwest wind is making it feel like the single digits. Those same winds will make our afternoon highs in the lower to middle 30s feel like the 20s.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Amazon reminds online shoppers to be aware of common scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With time left to get last-minute Christmas shopping done, Amazon wants online shoppers to be aware of some common scams. The attempts to steal money and information often ramp up ahead of the holiday season. The first involves fake order confirmations. “These are unexpected calls/texts/emails that...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cool Sunday, rain and snow overnight into Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be our warmest day for a while with much colder weather on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Nice weekend, dangerous cold next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, however sunshine combined with westerly winds today will push temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s across Kansas today and Sunday. Winds will be gust Sunday afternoon and clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Dry weather persists through the weekend.
