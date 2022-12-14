ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Texas border cities plan for cold, busy end to Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas border cities were preparing Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day across the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for providing emergency housing, food and other essentials. El Paso County...
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 18, 1842: U.S. Senator Nathan B. Scott was born. Scott rose to become one of West Virginia’s four richest and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Iowa 106, SE Missouri 75

SE MISSOURI (5-7) Clark 5-8 0-0 11, Larson 1-6 2-2 5, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Russell 5-14 0-0 12, Smart 2-8 3-3 8, Branson 1-7 0-0 3, Harris 8-13 1-1 19, Earley 5-7 0-0 10, Hanback 0-0 1-2 1, Eursher 0-2 0-0 0, Gowins 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 7-8 75.
MISSOURI STATE
WVNews

Iowa St. 73, W. Michigan 57

W. MICHIGAN (3-8) Hastings 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Maddox 5-14 0-0 13, Monegro 1-5 0-0 2, Norman 8-15 2-3 24, Hannah 4-7 0-0 10, Etchison 1-2 0-0 3, Lobsinger 1-3 2-2 5, Simms 0-1 0-0 0, Hubbard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 4-5 57.
IOWA STATE
WVNews

Montana St. 144, Northwest Indian 59

NORTHWEST INDIAN (0-2) Bobb 0-4 0-0 0, Lane 9-21 10-10 28, Mora 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4-14 7-8 16, Rogers 3-8 0-0 7, Toby 0-4 0-1 0, Woodward 2-3 0-0 4, Rockwell 1-2 0-0 2, Carlos 1-2 0-0 2, G.Britton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 17-19 59.
MONTANA STATE
WVNews

Corbin's 20 lead Robert Morris over Mount St. Mary's 68-59

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Josh Corbin scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Mount St. Mary's 68-59 on Sunday. Corbin was 7 of 11 shooting (6 for 10 from distance) for the Colonials (5-7). Enoch Cheeks added 19 points while shooting 6 for 17 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Kahliel Spear went 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding four blocks.
MOON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy