EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Josh Corbin scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Mount St. Mary's 68-59 on Sunday. Corbin was 7 of 11 shooting (6 for 10 from distance) for the Colonials (5-7). Enoch Cheeks added 19 points while shooting 6 for 17 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Kahliel Spear went 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding four blocks.

MOON, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO