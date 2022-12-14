Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed
Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Going Down
20th Century Studios has finally released the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's groundbreaking Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water will attempt to leave as much of an impact as the first film, with box office projections estimating that the film will be the biggest hit of 2022. The film has also garnered some pretty good reactions, with the film receiving a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When reviews first came out, The Way of Water had a pretty good 83% fresh rating on the review aggregator site, but now it appears that the rating is starting to go down. As of today, the Avatar sequel is sitting at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, and if it goes lower than 75% it will lose it's Certified Fresh ranking.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Ending Explained
Avatar: The Way of Water isn't just the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar – it's also the beginning of an entire new Avatar Saga. As such, the finer details in the story of Avatar 2 are crucially important for Avatar 3 – and the same goes for the ending of The Way of Water.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
ComicBook
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook
John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film
These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.
ComicBook
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Trailer, Poster Released
At last, the world is getting the chance to see Hell's Paradise: Jigokaraku on the small screen. The hit series teased fans about this moment some time ago as Studio MAPPA announced it had plans to adapt Yuji Kaku's manga. And as the studio's latest hit Chainsaw Man nears its end, the first footage of Hell's Paradise was just shared with fans.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
ComicBook
Harvey Guillen Discusses Why Swearing Works in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Exclusive)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters and it stars Antonio Banderas as the fan-favorite titular character who originally made his debut in Shrek 2 back in 2004. The new animated film also features Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as a happy-go-lucky dog named Perrito with an extremely dark past. There's a moment in the film that features some curse words that were once directed at Perrito, which ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently brought up in an interview with Guillén.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Shares Special Art for Jump Festa
My Hero Academia is getting ready to end 2022 with a bang, and the series creator behind it all has shared some special new art to help celebrate the manga at Jump Festa this year! My Hero Academia is having quite the huge year as not only is the manga working its way through the final war between the heroes and villains with its latest cjapters, but Season 6 of the anime has kicked off this long battle between the two sides with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases. But it's only the beginning for both.
ComicBook
One Piece Creator Sets Up a Big Life-or-Death Fight
One Piece has been around for decades, and of course, it has bid goodbye to a number of characters in that time. From small fry fighters to major players, the manga has made it clear that no one is safe on the Grand Line. And now, the creator of One Piece is teasing fans about a big life-or-death fight that's on the horizon.
ComicBook
Black Clover Promo Unveils Its Previous Wizard Kings and Queens
Black Clover has been off the screen for some time now, but it will not be long before its magic returns. After all, the team at Studio Pierrot has been working hard on Astra's first movie, and things are shaping up for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. In fact, we just got our first look at the feature, and it showed fans former members of the Wizard Kings.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
ComicBook
James Gunn Shows Off His Certified Fresh Trophy For the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been a big hit with both fans and critics alike, with the Marvel Studios Special Presentation declared "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its 93 percent critics score. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is celebrating the Holiday Special's success by sharing the "Certified Fresh" trophy he received from the review aggregator in a new post on social media.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
