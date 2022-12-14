ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Lions add Justin Jackson to injury report, activate Craig Reynolds

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions made a handful of roster moves, fortifying some areas where the team had injury concerns heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets. Those concerns unexpected extended to the backfield after the team had to add running back and kickoff returner...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Trio of Lions players battling illness all active; Williams, Joyner out for Jets

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions had a trio of players listed as questionable due to an illness heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, but all three are active for the contest. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and running back and return man Justin Jackson are all suiting up.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Defensive line keeps pressure on Jets

East Rutherford, N.J. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 20-17 victory over the New York Jets. It wasn't the prettiest stat line for Jared Goff, but it's tough to fault a conservative approach against a playmaking secondary with a shutdown cornerback patrolling the left side of the field. The Lions quarterback completed 23-of-38 throws for 252 yards, with a game-winning touchdown toss and zero interceptions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions notes: Turnovers becoming contagious as defense turns around

Allen Park — The power of the mind is quite something. Everyone is dying to get to the bottom of what makes this Lions team — specifically, this Lions defense — different now from where it was at the beginning of the year. Notably, what flipped the team's turnover luck?
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Lions survive battle with Jets, escape with 20-17 win

The Lions played very poorly for most of this game. The offense couldn't get anything going and the defense had lapses in coverage. But they still found a way to win their sixth game in seven tries, 20-17. A late TD pass to Brock Wright on 4th and inches gave...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Scouting report: Lions at Jets

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets. We’ve got a good ol’ strength-on-strength matchup at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, with the Lions' No. 4-ranked offense facing off against the Jets’ No. 3-ranked defense. Each of these units butters its bread in the passing game, with the Jets’ passing defense (189.4 yards per game) ranking fourth and the Lions’ passing offense (248.8) ranking seventh. The Jets have wavered defensively in recent weeks, allowing 366 yards to Minnesota in Week 13 and an average of 302.3 over their last three games. Over the Lions’ last three games, quarterback Jared Goff is completing 69.2% of his passes for seven touchdowns, a 112.1 passer rating and an average of 303.3 yards per game.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Friday's NFL: Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

Englewood, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health.
DENVER, CO
Detroit News

Michigan football to honor 'Meechie' Walker with helmet decal

Michigan is commemorating Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, the Muskegon High football player who died last week from bone cancer, with a special decal on the Wolverines’ helmets. Walker, 18, who had lost his left leg because of the disease diagnosed two years ago, became part of the Michigan...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

Lions rule out two reserves; Hutchinson and Ragnow questionable

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions remain relatively healthy heading into Sunday's game against the New York Jets. On Friday, the team ruled out just two players: reserve offensive lineman Kayode Awosika (ankle) and rotational linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee). Additionally, defensive tackle Michael Brockers is doubtful, while four others...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Predictions: Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions got a huge boost when the Jets announced Zach Wilson would be starting at quarterback...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings get back to basics, try to fix special teams with 'better habits'

Detroit — The Detroit Red Wings are going back to basics. After Saturday's 6-3 home loss to the Ottawa Senators that saw the Red Wings (13-11-6) give up five goals on special teams — two short-handed and three power-play goals — head coach Derek Lalonde said the team's focus at practice Sunday was to develop "better habits" on both units.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy