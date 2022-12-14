▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets. We’ve got a good ol’ strength-on-strength matchup at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, with the Lions' No. 4-ranked offense facing off against the Jets’ No. 3-ranked defense. Each of these units butters its bread in the passing game, with the Jets’ passing defense (189.4 yards per game) ranking fourth and the Lions’ passing offense (248.8) ranking seventh. The Jets have wavered defensively in recent weeks, allowing 366 yards to Minnesota in Week 13 and an average of 302.3 over their last three games. Over the Lions’ last three games, quarterback Jared Goff is completing 69.2% of his passes for seven touchdowns, a 112.1 passer rating and an average of 303.3 yards per game.

