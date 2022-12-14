Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Lions add Justin Jackson to injury report, activate Craig Reynolds
East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions made a handful of roster moves, fortifying some areas where the team had injury concerns heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets. Those concerns unexpected extended to the backfield after the team had to add running back and kickoff returner...
Detroit News
Lions notes: 'Iron man' Kalif Raymond stars in victory over Jets, his former team
East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions receiver Kalif Raymond tried to downplay the personal significance of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, but anyone who has followed his career knows how his time with the Jets ended when he played for the franchise five years ago. Raymond suited...
Detroit News
Trio of Lions players battling illness all active; Williams, Joyner out for Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions had a trio of players listed as questionable due to an illness heading into Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, but all three are active for the contest. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and running back and return man Justin Jackson are all suiting up.
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Defensive line keeps pressure on Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 20-17 victory over the New York Jets. It wasn't the prettiest stat line for Jared Goff, but it's tough to fault a conservative approach against a playmaking secondary with a shutdown cornerback patrolling the left side of the field. The Lions quarterback completed 23-of-38 throws for 252 yards, with a game-winning touchdown toss and zero interceptions.
Detroit News
'O-Line U': Transfer LaDarius Henderson says Michigan's success made decision easy
Ann Arbor — Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson’s goal all along was to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, but injuries have a way of altering plans and destinations. Henderson, an Arizona State captain this fall, missed the final six games because of a painful tendon injury...
Detroit News
Lions WR Raymond's career, life shaped by humbling season with Jets five years ago
Allen Park — When Kalif Raymond walked off the field at the end of the 2017 season, he thought he'd played his last game of football. Undrafted, and still unproven two years into his NFL career, he was riddled with doubt after a tumultuous year, split playing for the two New York teams that shared a home stadium.
Detroit News
Saturday's NFL: Vikings erase 33-point deficit, set record in win vs. Colts
Minneapolis — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins...
Detroit News
Lions notes: Turnovers becoming contagious as defense turns around
Allen Park — The power of the mind is quite something. Everyone is dying to get to the bottom of what makes this Lions team — specifically, this Lions defense — different now from where it was at the beginning of the year. Notably, what flipped the team's turnover luck?
Detroit News
Recap: Lions survive battle with Jets, escape with 20-17 win
The Lions played very poorly for most of this game. The offense couldn't get anything going and the defense had lapses in coverage. But they still found a way to win their sixth game in seven tries, 20-17. A late TD pass to Brock Wright on 4th and inches gave...
Detroit News
It's all Wright: Lions' late TD helps hold off Jets, keep playoff hopes alive
East Rutherford, N.J. — For the second time this season, a coaching decision to attempt a long field goal in the fourth quarter nearly cost the Detroit Lions a game, and in this case, potentially a playoff spot. But with time running out in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jared...
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: Jenkins' pick-6 in OT gives Jaguars 40-34 win over Cowboys
Jacksonville, Fla. — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and...
Detroit News
Scouting report: Lions at Jets
▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets. We’ve got a good ol’ strength-on-strength matchup at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, with the Lions' No. 4-ranked offense facing off against the Jets’ No. 3-ranked defense. Each of these units butters its bread in the passing game, with the Jets’ passing defense (189.4 yards per game) ranking fourth and the Lions’ passing offense (248.8) ranking seventh. The Jets have wavered defensively in recent weeks, allowing 366 yards to Minnesota in Week 13 and an average of 302.3 over their last three games. Over the Lions’ last three games, quarterback Jared Goff is completing 69.2% of his passes for seven touchdowns, a 112.1 passer rating and an average of 303.3 yards per game.
Detroit News
Strength on strength: Lions' offense looking to stay hot against stingy Jets defense
Allen Park — When the Detroit Lions travel to New York to face the New York Jets this weekend, it won't just be two upstart franchises fighting for their playoff lives; it will be one of the NFL's best defenses squaring off against one of the league's most potent scoring attacks.
Detroit News
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana reinstated by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Detroit — It is unclear when Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will return to the lineup, but right now, that's not what matters to him or anybody else in the team's locker room. He's just happy to be back with the guys. Vrana, 26, returned to practice with...
Detroit News
Friday's NFL: Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday
Englewood, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health.
Detroit News
Michigan football to honor 'Meechie' Walker with helmet decal
Michigan is commemorating Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, the Muskegon High football player who died last week from bone cancer, with a special decal on the Wolverines’ helmets. Walker, 18, who had lost his left leg because of the disease diagnosed two years ago, became part of the Michigan...
Detroit News
Lions rule out two reserves; Hutchinson and Ragnow questionable
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions remain relatively healthy heading into Sunday's game against the New York Jets. On Friday, the team ruled out just two players: reserve offensive lineman Kayode Awosika (ankle) and rotational linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee). Additionally, defensive tackle Michael Brockers is doubtful, while four others...
Detroit News
Predictions: Detroit Lions at New York Jets
Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions got a huge boost when the Jets announced Zach Wilson would be starting at quarterback...
Detroit News
Red Wings get back to basics, try to fix special teams with 'better habits'
Detroit — The Detroit Red Wings are going back to basics. After Saturday's 6-3 home loss to the Ottawa Senators that saw the Red Wings (13-11-6) give up five goals on special teams — two short-handed and three power-play goals — head coach Derek Lalonde said the team's focus at practice Sunday was to develop "better habits" on both units.
Comments / 0