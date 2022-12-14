ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Purdy Will Become Prominent if 49ers Defeat Seahawks

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
 4 days ago

Brock Purdy will get another shot at cementing that he is the real deal when the 49ers face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Brock Purdy is off to a hot start as the 49ers quarterback.

His performances against the Dolphins and Buccaneers were nothing short of incredible. Purdy is looking more and more like an improvement for the 49ers offense over Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, it has just been seven quarters of football for him. With more film getting out there, he could end up falling back to Earth thus slowing down his hype. Purdy will get another shot at cementing that he is the real deal when the 49ers face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Seattle is leaking oil right now, while the 49ers are riding high.

Still, division games tend to be scrappy and with the game on a short week, it could be tough for Purdy. Not to mention that the 49ers can clinch the NFC West division title with a win in Seattle just as they did in 2019. A lot of pressure will be felt going into this game for a 49ers team that has only won once at Lumen Field in the last decade.

Considering all of that, Purdy will become prominent if the 49ers defeat the Seahawks.

The hype on Purdy right now is already soaring high after just seven quarters of football. Should he help the 49ers score only their second victory in Seattle in the past 10 years along with clinching the NFC West division title, then he will be viewed as a prominent figure. Winning in Seattle is always tough, especially for the 49ers. So is winning the division as they have only won it once (2019) in the past 10 years. How fitting would it be to win it on the Seahawks' home field again?

It is just going to be an abundance of satisfaction coming toward Purdy. His teammates, coaches and 49ers fans will be touting his name the rest of the season. He will be glorified like no other quarterback in recent memory. Purdy will have everyone fully bought in and believing that the 49ers are not just a playoff team, but a Super Bowl contending one. Last week I wrote about how Purdy can become heroic , but I did not anticipate that to occur this soon.

A win on primetime versus a team that has owned the 49ers at home to clinch the division will be met with thunderous cheers from fans. Heroic, legendary, prominent, and oh so many other adjectives will be said of Purdy. I fully expect that to happen, too. Seattle won't go down easily, but a win is not in their future. The 49ers will run the ball down their throats and make it easy on Purdy who will be prominent going forward as soon as the team puts on their celebratory hats and t-shirts.

