Tom Cruise has once again jumped out of a plane — this time to deliver another thank you to fans of “Top Gun: Maverick” while hurtling through the troposphere. “Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” parts one and two,” Cruise yells to a camera over the blaring ambient sound of an aircraft whirring. “I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick.'”

1 HOUR AGO