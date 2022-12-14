Read full article on original website
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
WIBW
Guilty pleas reached in 2021 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in a 2021 homicide. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Isaiah Krainbill entered guilty pleas Friday for second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. Krainbill was charged in the August 2021 death of James Epps. Topeka Police...
WIBW
TPD identifies suspect arrested in Wednesday shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the person arrested in a shooting Wednesday night. The Topeka Police Department arrested Alize Lay, 20, for aggravated assault. She has since been released. TPD says Lay shot a woman around 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of SW 15th St. The...
WIBW
$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping
TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
WIBW
Emporia Police release photo of suspected driver in fatal hit and run
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is searching for a man accused of hitting another man with his car, putting him in the vehicle, then running away. EPD also wants to speak with a man who may have been walking with the victim when he was hit. Police...
WIBW
Martial arts instructor gives self-defense advice after Wanamaker assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s in Topeka talked with 13 NEWS about how to defend yourself or act as a bystander if you or someone else is caught up in a situation involving assault. This comes after Tuesday’s assault on Huntoon & Wanamaker that sent one person to the hospital.
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
WIBW
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
WIBW
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
WIBW
Man flees crashed car after 3-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in west-central Topeka, police said. At least one person was reported injured in the collision, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues. Police...
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
WIBW
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
WIBW
Milford man honored for photography work in Governor’s Ringneck Classic
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Milford has been inducted into the Field of Fame for his volunteer photography work in the Governor’s Ringneck Classic. On Friday, Nov. 18, officials with the Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic say they honored two outstanding members who support the event and its mission. Board of Directors President Jim Millensifer inducted the 2022 honorees into The Classic’s “Field of Fame.”
WIBW
Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
WIBW
Changes coming to the parking garage in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Some changes are coming to the heart of Aggieville this January as the parking garage will no longer be free to the public. The maximum street parking time will go from three hours to two hours starting January 2nd. And then on the 17th of January, they’ll start charging people to use the parking garage. Adrienne Tucker, parking services manager for the city of Manhattan, said they need to recoup operating costs for the garage.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka businesses taking part in holiday window display contest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Businesses in Downtown Topeka are competing in a holiday window display contest, leaving it to the public to choose the best one. The winning business will receive a $500 prize, a trophy, and some special promotions from Downtown Topeka Inc. Win or lose, it’s an opportunity...
WIBW
TCALC-Stormont Vail partnership turns up more nurses for region
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will soon be more healthcare workers in Topeka, thanks to a unique new partnership. Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse Assistant course, receiving their certificates Friday. Stormont Vail and teamed up to offer the program with several...
WIBW
Pine Ridge Prep picks up bikes for students’ Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-year-old’s at Pine Ridge Prep School will see these bikes on Christmas morning thanks to Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Parents got to pick up a bike Friday, as well as some helmets, locks and water bottles. Blue Cross contacted the school to make this donation....
WIBW
Burlington home lights up Christmas for holidays
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlington home is lighting up the Christmas season for Coffey County-area residents. 13 NEWS has received photos and information about the display, which will be lit up from 6 p.m. to sunrise each day until Christmas Eve at 203 S. 5th St. in Burlington. This...
