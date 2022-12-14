Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Lynnwood man gets 2 years in prison after threatening to shoot Black, Hispanic people
SEATTLE — A Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday at U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and for a hate crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Joey David George, 37, has been in federal custody since he was arrested...
KOMO News
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people, including a teen, were arrested and two guns were recovered following an incident that led to Rainier Beach High School cancelling classes and evacuating on Dec. 13. A 17-year-old boy, who wasn’t a Seattle Public Schools student, was found to be targeting a student...
KOMO News
Lower 65-year sentence for drunk driver who killed 2 bikers, including 1 from Seattle
NEW ORLEANS — A driver who was drunk when he struck nine bicycle riders near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans in 2019, killing two, has been re-sentenced to 65 years in prison — down from the 91 years he originally faced. A state appeals court...
KOMO News
Inslee, Ferguson to announce bills to combat gun violence
TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are slated to announce bills to combat gun violence on Monday in Tukwila. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Inslee and Ferguson will discuss several bills for the upcoming legislative session to...
KOMO News
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KOMO News
Tacoma detectives search for suspects who used credit card stolen in armed robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three suspects allegedly responsible for identity theft. According to Tacoma police, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, the three suspects made fraudulent purchases at the Tacoma and Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila) malls using a credit card that was stolen during an armed robbery on Oct. 24.
KOMO News
Suspects on loose after shooting in Tacoma's St. Joseph Hospital
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma went into lockdown following a shooting Friday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, just after 11 p.m., a staff member said they heard a gunshot inside the hospital. Hospital security then found blood and shell casing inside one of the elevators, police said.
KOMO News
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
KOMO News
Man shot at after reportedly trying to break into his family's home
A 30-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to break into the home of a family member who had kicked him out. According to police, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday a 27-year-old man called to report that he was armed with a shotgun and that a 30-year-old was trying to break into the home with a shovel.
KOMO News
Suspected carjacker arrested following pursuit through Kirkland, Bothell
Kirkland police arrested a man Wednesday who they said stole a car, crashed it, and then carjacked a minivan. On Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., police in Kirkland responded to a car crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of NE 124th St and 124th Ave NE. According to police one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an unreported stolen vehicle from a local car dealership that was being detailed when it was stolen.
KOMO News
Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
KOMO News
Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
KOMO News
LISTEN: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on his first year in office
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: One year into his term as Seattle mayor, Bruce Harrell sits down with the Politicast to discuss the accomplishments and challenges he's faced. Topics include his relationship with the City Council, crime and homelessness, and his philosophy of governance. PLUS: Congress and the President...
KOMO News
More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations
They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
KOMO News
Seattle Center Monorail to become fully accessible to all, thanks to $15 million grant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Thanks to a $15 million federal grant, the Seattle Center Monorail Station will become fully accessible to all riders under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). "The Monorail is both an iconic connection to Seattle's World's Fair past and an accessible, frequent, carbon-free transportation option to...
KOMO News
Fred Meyer, QFC employees say their paychecks have been missing money
TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of Fred Meyer and QFC employees say they’ve been missing crucial pay from their paychecks for months. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 367 represents grocery store employees across six counties, including Thurston, Pierce and Grays Harbor, under The Kroger Company, which owns both grocery store chains.
KOMO News
Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays
SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
KOMO News
Body found in abandoned home in Seattle
Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
KOMO News
Seattle Starbucks workers join nationwide strike
SEATTLE — Dozens of Starbucks workers were on the picket line in Seattle on Sunday demanding better working conditions for the final day of a three-day nationwide strike happening at more than 100 stores. Workers demonstrating outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill said they wanted to strike...
KOMO News
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at multiple Seattle locations
SEATTLE — Workers at three Seattle Starbucks locations are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. Starbucks workers at the 5th Avenue and Pike Street, Madison Park and the Seattle Reserve Roastery stores will join more than 1,000 baristas at 100 locations around the U.S. participating in the “Double Down Strike,” according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort.
