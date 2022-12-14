ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Inslee, Ferguson to announce bills to combat gun violence

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are slated to announce bills to combat gun violence on Monday in Tukwila. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Inslee and Ferguson will discuss several bills for the upcoming legislative session to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle

A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma detectives search for suspects who used credit card stolen in armed robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three suspects allegedly responsible for identity theft. According to Tacoma police, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, the three suspects made fraudulent purchases at the Tacoma and Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila) malls using a credit card that was stolen during an armed robbery on Oct. 24.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Suspects on loose after shooting in Tacoma's St. Joseph Hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma went into lockdown following a shooting Friday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, just after 11 p.m., a staff member said they heard a gunshot inside the hospital. Hospital security then found blood and shell casing inside one of the elevators, police said.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America

Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man shot at after reportedly trying to break into his family's home

A 30-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to break into the home of a family member who had kicked him out. According to police, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday a 27-year-old man called to report that he was armed with a shotgun and that a 30-year-old was trying to break into the home with a shovel.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Suspected carjacker arrested following pursuit through Kirkland, Bothell

Kirkland police arrested a man Wednesday who they said stole a car, crashed it, and then carjacked a minivan. On Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., police in Kirkland responded to a car crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of NE 124th St and 124th Ave NE. According to police one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an unreported stolen vehicle from a local car dealership that was being detailed when it was stolen.
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

LISTEN: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on his first year in office

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: One year into his term as Seattle mayor, Bruce Harrell sits down with the Politicast to discuss the accomplishments and challenges he's faced. Topics include his relationship with the City Council, crime and homelessness, and his philosophy of governance. PLUS: Congress and the President...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations

They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fred Meyer, QFC employees say their paychecks have been missing money

TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of Fred Meyer and QFC employees say they’ve been missing crucial pay from their paychecks for months. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 367 represents grocery store employees across six counties, including Thurston, Pierce and Grays Harbor, under The Kroger Company, which owns both grocery store chains.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays

SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Body found in abandoned home in Seattle

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Starbucks workers join nationwide strike

SEATTLE — Dozens of Starbucks workers were on the picket line in Seattle on Sunday demanding better working conditions for the final day of a three-day nationwide strike happening at more than 100 stores. Workers demonstrating outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill said they wanted to strike...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at multiple Seattle locations

SEATTLE — Workers at three Seattle Starbucks locations are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. Starbucks workers at the 5th Avenue and Pike Street, Madison Park and the Seattle Reserve Roastery stores will join more than 1,000 baristas at 100 locations around the U.S. participating in the “Double Down Strike,” according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort.
SEATTLE, WA

