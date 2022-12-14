Read full article on original website
Chicago police: Man fatally shot by 4 offenders who hopped out of vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot to death by a group of four people Thursday morning in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 11:37 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when four unknown offenders exited a vehicle and began shooting.
Chicago cop dies by suicide Thursday morning — third in two weeks
CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer has died by an apparent suicide, the third in just two weeks. The officer died at his home Thursday morning in the Chicago Lawn district on the Southwest Side. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the officer’s death during her Covid briefing, calling depression and mental...
2 teens charged in Englewood carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a man earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood. The boys, 14 and 16, are accused of stealing a car from a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 7 in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man accused of shooting another man on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man on the Near West Side last month. Travis Embrey, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in the 1300...
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
1 person killed in building fire on Chicago's West Side
Chicago Fire Department responded to a building fire in Austin around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say one person was killed in the fire.
Body pulled from Chicago's Diversey Harbor identified as Peter Salvino
CHICAGO - On Tuesday night, emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished over the weekend. Officials with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department were on scene, along with CFD’s Scuba...
Chicago woman charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured 7-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A woman is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy last April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jennifer Garcia, 39, is accused of driving an SUV into the child on April 14 near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
Man dies after being found shot several times in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and killed Wednesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The 35-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face around 11:41 a.m. in the 400 block of East 48th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of...
Passenger critically injured after falling out of SUV into traffic in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. - A person was critically injured after falling out of an SUV and onto the roadway Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. A Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster Street around 4 a.m. when the rear passenger fell out of the vehicle onto the roadway near Austin Avenue, according to Morton Grove police.
Suspicious package causes brief lockdown at Bears' facility
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears’ practice facility was briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of a suspicious package. Team spokesman Brandon Faber said police were called. No one was allowed to leave or enter the team’s suburban campus for about an hour. The Bears practice about 30 miles north of Soldier Field.
Chicago crime: Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
Man, 64, reported missing for months from Fuller Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a Fuller Park man who has been missing since August. Freddie Ingram, 64, was last seen by family members on Aug. 10, according to a CPD missing person alert. He is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds with black and gray...
Portillo's to open new restaurant in suburban Chicago
Portillo's plans to open a new restaurant next year in Algonquin. The village board approved a development deal this week with the owners of the enclave.
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)
CPD recognizes officer who helped save family from house fire
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is saluting one of their own. Two nights ago, Officer Sardella helped save eight lives, mostly children. She was on patrol with her partner when she smelled smoke. They searched the neighborhood until they found a house fire. A woman told Officer Sardella that...
Joliet police deliver food to those in need this holiday season
JOLIET, Ill. - A lot of people are struggling this holiday season to put food on the table as inflation continues to drive prices up. The Joliet Police Department doing its part to help make that possible. On Wednesday, they delivered food that was donated through their annual Pack the...
Bell ringing held to honor fallen Chicago firefighter Mashawn Plummer one year after his death
CHICAGO - It was a day of remembrance Wednesday on Chicago’s Northwest Side. A ceremonial bell ringing was held in memory of fallen firefighter and EMT Mashawn Plummer — marking one year since his death. Plummer died while battling a Northwest Side fire that also killed another man...
Lawyers for man charged in 2011 Chicago cop killing ask for sanctions against prosecutors
CHICAGO - Lawyers for one of the men charged in the 2011 murder of a Chicago police officer say misconduct by police and prosecutors in the case has passed a "tipping point" and called on a judge to either dismiss the charges or sanction the Cook County state’s attorney.
