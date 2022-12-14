Man pleads not guilty in Lost Hills double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 31-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including murder stemming from a shooting in Lost Hills that killed two men.

Marco Aldaco is charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon. He is held without bail and due back in court Dec. 22.

Aldaco is accused of shooting two men on Aug. 30 on Lamberson Avenue. Ulyses Aviles, 34, died at the scene and Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, died Sept. 30 at Kern Medical , according to coroner’s officials.

Aldaco also has a pending stalking case.

