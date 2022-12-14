Growing up in Missoula, when the holidays rolled around, I remember getting the catalogs in the mail. It was always a battle with my siblings to get to it before they did since they would rip the pages out. I would turn to the toy pages, get my pen out and start circling everything that I wanted from Santa. We would get JCPenney, and Sears catalogs, and the toy selection was huge compared to what you saw in the stores in the Southgate Mall.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO