Knox, IN

North Knox enjoys undefeated start

By Omar Tellow
 3 days ago

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Knox Lady Warriors are off to an 11-0 start following a victory at Terre Haute North over the weekend. The team is fairly young, with only two seniors in Reegan Hammelman and Ava Williams.

Head coach Steve Meurer says despite that, he knew this squad was very talented. “Well people will tell us you know let us know that and on Facebook constantly seeing it on social media so the girls are proud of that they’re worked hard to get to that spot now you’ve just got to maintain it as long as you’re number 1 at the end of the year. I knew going in that we would be favorites going in to a lot of our games but we’ve got some tough games coming up we’ve got Wood Memorial they’re our big conference rival we’ve got the Christmas Holiday Tournament so you know you’ve got a target on your back now so everybody wants a piece of you so we’ve got to withhold that we’ve got to keep playing well,” he said. North Knox travels to Wood Memorial on Thursday December 15th.

