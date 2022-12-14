Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Why SNL’s Kanye West Impersonator Chris Redd Hates Being Called An Impressionist
Chris Redd is a stand-up comic who rose to fame with his five seasons on SNL. To some, he's best known for his Kanye West impression, but as it turns out, he wasn't interested in impressions at all.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
Popculture
'SNL': Colin Jost Sparks Concerns for Odd 'Weekend Update' Demeanor
Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is drawing concerns from the show's viewers. During last night's SNL episode, the comedian, who is one of the NBC show's head writers, seemed to be upset or angry. You can see that something just isn't right with Jost as he began the Weekend Update segment. (The full SNL episode, which Austin Butler hosted, is now streaming via Peacock, which you can subscribe to here.)
Lizzo Doesn’t Have Many Friends Because She’s Lived With ‘Reckless Abandon’
Here's Lizzo's thoughts on her history of close friends and how many of relationships haven't developed due to living with 'reckless abandon'.
Matt Damon Reveals George Clooney Once Defecated in Richard Kind's Litter Box as a Prank
Watch: Matt Damon Hilariously Roasts BFF George Clooney. Matt Damon is a s--tty storyteller. In this exclusive sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors—airing Dec. 28 on CBS—Matt pays homage to his friend and honoree George Clooney in a speech that, at least to start, seems harmless enough.
Sigourney Weaver Reveals Her Child Charlotte Is Nonbinary, Uses They/Them Pronouns
A new introduction. Sigourney Weaver revealed that her only child, Charlotte, identifies as nonbinary. The Alien actress, 73, spoke candidly about her family life during an interview on the "Smartless" podcast earlier this month with hosts Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman. Weaver has been married to Jim Simpson since October 1984, and the […]
Mariah Carey Denies Coining Herself the ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey has been known as the "queen of Christmas" since the early days of her career. But she says she didn't come up with the nickname on her own.
‘The White Lotus’ Costume Designer Confirms Jennifer Coolidge’s Dress Was a Huge Hint for ‘The Godfather’ Fans
An homage — and a spoiler. Jennifer Coolidge's floral dress in the finale of The White Lotus was chosen specifically as a clue about her character's fate. In the last episode of the HBO hit, Tanya (Coolidge) wears a dress identical to one seen on a mannequin representing Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli) from The Godfather in […]
Channing Tatum Says There's 'No Words' to Process Death of Magic Mike Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The dancer, DJ and actor died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40 Channing Tatum is sharing his grief, following the sudden death of his former costar, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "I have no words. There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this," Tatum, 42, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the late star who died via suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. "There is just so much… I don't know where to begin." "I love you," he added....
Christian Bale Walks Red Carpet with Wife as He Admits Their Kids Don't Watch His Movies
PEOPLE caught up with the Oscar winner at the premiere of The Pale Blue Eye on Wednesday Christian Bale's kids don't go overboard about their dad being in the movie biz. PEOPLE caught up with Oscar winner, 48, on Wednesday at the The Pale Blue Eye premiere in Los Angeles where he opened open about whether his children ever get to enjoy his films. "Not often, no," Bale said. "They get to enjoy some of them. They really encouraged me to go make [Thor: Love and Thunder]. They...
Val Kilmer Responded After Jon Kasdan Recalled How He Pitched The Willow Sequel: ‘Dream Crazy’
Val Kilmer is loving the fact that Willow is back just like the rest of us.
Watch ‘White Lotus’ Actors Panic When They Accidentally Spoiled The Ending Last Month
In an HBO promo video from November, Sabrina Impacciatore casually revealed the surprise in the finale, and the looks on everyone’s faces were priceless.
Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor
Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
Jim Belushi Recalls Bringing Up Brother's Overdose In Plea To Get Chris Farley To Stop Using Drugs
Jim Belushi brought up his late brother's overdose to get Chris Farley to quit drugs before his untimely death.
Watch Nick Jonas Turn White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson Into A Swearing Fangirl Mess For Surprise Video Call
White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson is a complete swearing fangirl mess during a surprise video call with her teenage celebrity crush, Nick Jonas.
22 People Who Made Biiiig Messes At Work, Like, One Person Burned Down The Whole Building
"I looked at the bill and noticed it said 'movie prop' on it. She somehow missed it."
Matt Damon Tells Disgusting Story About George Clooney At Kennedy Center Honors
Clooney, an inveterate prankster, committed a practical joke involving a cat that will make you gag.
EW.com
The first Barbie teaser's got it all: dancing, Kubrick references, and a giant Margot Robbie
Warner Bros. has finally released the first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film, and it's giving... Stanley Kubrick… with a dash of musical extravaganza? Watch the clip below. Unveiled in previews ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water, the teaser satirizes 2001: A Space Odyssey with a...
Comments / 1