July 19, 1988, was an unfortunate event for Lauren Morris, she was found cold-blooded in a tire and left in a Rhode Island pond. Today police will re-investigate the case. Lauren Morris was only 18 years old when she just graduated from high school. She had her whole life in front of her before someone take that away from her in just one night. A month after graduating high school, Morries met her mother and then headed to the bank to get money to buy a vehicle. After her errands when she left the bank and told her mom she would pick her up at 4 p.m. by then her mom waited long and never show up the mom decided to take a bus home. By midnight there was still no sign of Morris, mom filed a missing person report with the police, according to the report from Front Page Detectives.

BRISTOL, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO