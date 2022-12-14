Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
ABC6.com
SHARE: Pawtucket PD searching for missing 77-year-old woman
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police said on Saturday night they are searching for a missing elderly woman. Officials said 77-year-old Marta Cortes has not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact our department at 401-726-3911.
orangeandbluepress.com
Unsolved Homicide of Lauren Morris Will Be Reexamined
July 19, 1988, was an unfortunate event for Lauren Morris, she was found cold-blooded in a tire and left in a Rhode Island pond. Today police will re-investigate the case. Lauren Morris was only 18 years old when she just graduated from high school. She had her whole life in front of her before someone take that away from her in just one night. A month after graduating high school, Morries met her mother and then headed to the bank to get money to buy a vehicle. After her errands when she left the bank and told her mom she would pick her up at 4 p.m. by then her mom waited long and never show up the mom decided to take a bus home. By midnight there was still no sign of Morris, mom filed a missing person report with the police, according to the report from Front Page Detectives.
East Greenwich man reported missing
The East Greenwich Police Department said they're searching for 33-year-old David A. Craig.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Body of EG Man Recovered Near Carrs Pond
Above: RICSAR K9 teams on Carrs Pond Road Thursday afternoon (12/15/22). Credit: Tim Cure. Police found the body of David Craig, 33, Thursday afternoon (12/15/22) on the shore of Carrs Pond in West Greenwich. He had been missing since Tuesday. Craig, of East Greenwich, lived nearby and had been known to take walks in the area.
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
ABC6.com
Warwick police look for 2 people accused of stealing a wallet
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing a wallet earlier this month. On Dec. 1, police said a wallet containing a large amount of money was stolen from a shopping cart inside the Walmart on Post Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
ABC6.com
Providence police help 20 families provide gifts for their families through Christmas initiative
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department held its “Miracle on Washington Street” Christmas initiative Saturday. Twenty families were selected through the initiative to provide parents in need with Christmas presents for their children. After checking in, parents were given tickets to be used as currency...
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
GoLocalProv
Five Students Shot in Pellet Gun Attacks on East Side
Providence Police are investigating reports of five college students being struck in pellet gun attacks on the East Side of the city. Shortly before 9 PM Thursday night, Providence Police said they received a call from Brown University Public Safety, who said that several students had reported being hit with gel pellets.
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north at exit 33 AB. All lanes on that side of the highway were shut down nearly eight hours. Rhode Island State...
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release more details and the name of the 54-year-old victim killed in Rehoboth crash that injured 5 others
Officials have released the name of a 54-year-old Attleboro man that died Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth after a single vehicle crash on Route 118. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Rehoboth Police received a 911 call at around 3:00 p.m. from an employee at the Attleboro Rehoboth Building Supply store who stated that a van had rear-ended a parked flatbed truck across the street from his business.
Vandals set Barrington ‘beach tree’ on fire
Police are asking for the public's help finding whoever set the beloved Barrington "beach tree" on fire overnight.
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 8 new corrections officers after completion of Academy
DARTMOUTH – William DeSilva pulled his prepared remarks out of his breast pocket and turned to the crowd. The valedictorian of the 52nd Bristol County Corrections Officer Academy placed his hands on the sides of the podium. He spoke into the microphone, sharing lessons learned over the course of his eight weeks of training.
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
