East Greenwich, RI

ABC6.com

SHARE: Pawtucket PD searching for missing 77-year-old woman

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police said on Saturday night they are searching for a missing elderly woman. Officials said 77-year-old Marta Cortes has not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact our department at 401-726-3911.
PAWTUCKET, RI
orangeandbluepress.com

Unsolved Homicide of Lauren Morris Will Be Reexamined

July 19, 1988, was an unfortunate event for Lauren Morris, she was found cold-blooded in a tire and left in a Rhode Island pond. Today police will re-investigate the case. Lauren Morris was only 18 years old when she just graduated from high school. She had her whole life in front of her before someone take that away from her in just one night. A month after graduating high school, Morries met her mother and then headed to the bank to get money to buy a vehicle. After her errands when she left the bank and told her mom she would pick her up at 4 p.m. by then her mom waited long and never show up the mom decided to take a bus home. By midnight there was still no sign of Morris, mom filed a missing person report with the police, according to the report from Front Page Detectives.
BRISTOL, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Body of EG Man Recovered Near Carrs Pond

Above: RICSAR K9 teams on Carrs Pond Road Thursday afternoon (12/15/22). Credit: Tim Cure. Police found the body of David Craig, 33, Thursday afternoon (12/15/22) on the shore of Carrs Pond in West Greenwich. He had been missing since Tuesday. Craig, of East Greenwich, lived nearby and had been known to take walks in the area.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police look for 2 people accused of stealing a wallet

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing a wallet earlier this month. On Dec. 1, police said a wallet containing a large amount of money was stolen from a shopping cart inside the Walmart on Post Road.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Students Shot in Pellet Gun Attacks on East Side

Providence Police are investigating reports of five college students being struck in pellet gun attacks on the East Side of the city. Shortly before 9 PM Thursday night, Providence Police said they received a call from Brown University Public Safety, who said that several students had reported being hit with gel pellets.
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release more details and the name of the 54-year-old victim killed in Rehoboth crash that injured 5 others

Officials have released the name of a 54-year-old Attleboro man that died Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth after a single vehicle crash on Route 118. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Rehoboth Police received a 911 call at around 3:00 p.m. from an employee at the Attleboro Rehoboth Building Supply store who stated that a van had rear-ended a parked flatbed truck across the street from his business.
REHOBOTH, MA

