Michigan State

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of Michigan health officers

County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Texas border cities plan for cold, busy end to Title 42

EL PASO, Texas – Texas border cities were preparing Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day across the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for providing emergency housing, food and other essentials. El Paso County Judge...
EL PASO, TX
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES – The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brothers sentenced in brutal 2013 killings of Clinton Township mother, daughter

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The two men convicted nearly 10 years after killing a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter have been sentenced to life in prison. A judge on Thursday sentenced brothers Henry and Tony Johnson to life in prison for the 2013 brutal slayings of Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger. The case had gone cold until it was reopened in 2019, and evidence led investigators to the Johnson brothers.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI

