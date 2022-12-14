CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The two men convicted nearly 10 years after killing a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter have been sentenced to life in prison. A judge on Thursday sentenced brothers Henry and Tony Johnson to life in prison for the 2013 brutal slayings of Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger. The case had gone cold until it was reopened in 2019, and evidence led investigators to the Johnson brothers.

