Arizona State

New recommendations for medical marijuana testing in Arizona could increase prices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -There are new recommendations when it comes to testing for medical marijuana in Arizona. This week, a council of industry experts submitted its thoughts to the state health department. The Arizona Marijuana Industry Trade Association is made up of several people who work in the medical marijuana industry. One of them, Steve Cottrell, says there are vendors who are working around the current rules. “It’s very easy for someone to spike a sample before it goes into a testing dispensary,” he said. “Instead of having a beer, it’s a shot of Everclear.”
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn’t leave a lot of breathing room when the average monthly costs for groceries and healthcare in the U.S. clock in at $411.83 and $431.42 respectively. Although benefits will likely jump significantly in 2023, so too will costs, as inflation hasn’t showed signs of slowing down just yet.
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Arizona ceases container placement along Mexico border

Mexico City, Mexico — The state of Arizona says it has ceased the placement of metal containers along the border with Mexico and that they are willing to “cooperate” in their removal. “The placement of containers as a barrier has always been a temporary solution until the...
Dispensaries oppose new marijuana rules

Marijuana testing experts are sending three recommendations for improving cannabis safety to the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, though who will hold that role under Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is unclear. The Medical Marijuana Testing Advisory Council voted Tuesday to recommend the changes in its annual report to...
Law Arizona voters approved to prohibit dark money in elections being challenged by two groups

PHOENIX -- Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit "dark money'' in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person "may speak freely ... on all subjects.'' And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Oleander in Arizona (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow Oleander in Arizona, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting oleander is not as easy as it seems. Oleander are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State

Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
