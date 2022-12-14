Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
New recommendations for medical marijuana testing in Arizona could increase prices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -There are new recommendations when it comes to testing for medical marijuana in Arizona. This week, a council of industry experts submitted its thoughts to the state health department. The Arizona Marijuana Industry Trade Association is made up of several people who work in the medical marijuana industry. One of them, Steve Cottrell, says there are vendors who are working around the current rules. “It’s very easy for someone to spike a sample before it goes into a testing dispensary,” he said. “Instead of having a beer, it’s a shot of Everclear.”
kjzz.org
Arizona's COVID-19 outbreak is among worst in U.S., but not as bad as last winter
Arizona’s health department reported 11,550 new COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s a decrease from last week, but the state's outbreak remains among the worst in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, as of last week, Arizona was seeing more COVID-19 infections...
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
What is group A strep and what are the symptoms?
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there has been an increase in pediatric hospitalizations caused by group A strep.
AOL Corp
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn’t leave a lot of breathing room when the average monthly costs for groceries and healthcare in the U.S. clock in at $411.83 and $431.42 respectively. Although benefits will likely jump significantly in 2023, so too will costs, as inflation hasn’t showed signs of slowing down just yet.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
riviera-maya-news.com
Arizona ceases container placement along Mexico border
Mexico City, Mexico — The state of Arizona says it has ceased the placement of metal containers along the border with Mexico and that they are willing to “cooperate” in their removal. “The placement of containers as a barrier has always been a temporary solution until the...
Hampton Roads doctors warn of 'perfect trifecta:' COVID-19, flu and RSV
NORFOLK, Va. — Doctors at Sentara Healthcare care say signals point to the beginning of a new wave of COVID-19. Along with coronavirus cases, they're also seeing and treating people with flu and RSV. Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer, an infectious disease physician with Sentara Healthcare, said that they are seeing...
prescottenews.com
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought – Cronkite News
Photo: A rack of hygroscopic flares is loaded onto a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. These flares are used to create rain in summer months. (Photo courtesy of Gary Walker/SOAR) Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt...
kjzz.org
AZ organizations file lawsuit to challenge constitutionality of Prop. 211
Two Arizona conservative groups have filed a lawsuit to try to keep dark money shielded from the public. The suit comes in response to Proposition 211, which passed with overwhelming support in November. Nearly three out of four Arizona voters approved Prop. 211. The measure aims to expose dark money...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Dispensaries oppose new marijuana rules
Marijuana testing experts are sending three recommendations for improving cannabis safety to the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, though who will hold that role under Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is unclear. The Medical Marijuana Testing Advisory Council voted Tuesday to recommend the changes in its annual report to...
Lawsuit filed regarding constitutionality of Arizona Proposition 209, which addressed medical and other debt
On Nov. 8, Arizona voters approved Proposition 209 with 72% of the vote. The citizen-initiated measure is designed to reduce interest rates on debt accrued from receiving healthcare services, as well as increase the value of certain property and assets exempt from debt collection processes. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge...
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
kawc.org
Law Arizona voters approved to prohibit dark money in elections being challenged by two groups
PHOENIX -- Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit "dark money'' in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person "may speak freely ... on all subjects.'' And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Oleander in Arizona (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow Oleander in Arizona, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting oleander is not as easy as it seems. Oleander are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
southarkansassun.com
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
2news.com
Nevada Secretary Of State Issued Subpoena In 2020 Election Investigation
Officials in Clark County received a subpoena as well along with officials in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.
Comments / 3