PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -There are new recommendations when it comes to testing for medical marijuana in Arizona. This week, a council of industry experts submitted its thoughts to the state health department. The Arizona Marijuana Industry Trade Association is made up of several people who work in the medical marijuana industry. One of them, Steve Cottrell, says there are vendors who are working around the current rules. “It’s very easy for someone to spike a sample before it goes into a testing dispensary,” he said. “Instead of having a beer, it’s a shot of Everclear.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO